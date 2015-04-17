Preview: Marlins at Mets

Lucas Duda is rolling at the plate and the New York Mets are along for the ride – all the way into sole possession of first place in the National League East for the first time in over three years. The red-hot first baseman looks to help the Mets match their longest winning streak since a six-game run from April 21-27, 2011, on Friday when they continue a four-game home series against the Miami Marlins.

Duda, who is 12-for-26 over his last six contests, delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning of Thursday’s 7-5 series-opening win over the Marlins to highlight a 3-for-4 performance. The victory kept the Mets undefeated at Citi Field (4-0) while also allowing Duda to post his fifth multi-hit effort in six games and increase his batting average to a team-high .395. Miami saw its modest two-game winning streak come to a halt, but 2014 NL Hank Aaron Award winner Giancarlo Stanton belted his 155th career homer, moving him past Dan Uggla for most in Marlins history. “Enjoy it later; 3-7 is the only record I know right now,” Stanton told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in reference to the Marlins’ win-loss record. “I’ll enjoy those when it’s time for that.”

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (0-0, 36.00 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (2-0, 2.77)

Despite getting roughed up in last Friday’s 10-9 win versus Tampa Bay, Phelps will get a look as a starter after the Marlins placed Henderson Alvarez on the disabled list with right shoulder and elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old, who will return after spending the last three days on the paternity leave list, was tagged for four runs while recording only one out in his last relief appearance. Phelps had similar luck in his only turn against the Mets in 2013 as he surrendered five runs (four earned) in a third of an inning as a member of the New York Yankees.

Colon was quite efficient in recording his second quality start in Sunday’s 4-3 victory at Atlanta, needing only 77 pitches over seven innings. The 17-year veteran allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five, but also made a rare offensive impact by driving in a run with a fourth-inning single – his first RBI since June 10, 2005. Ichiro Suzuki is 26-for-87 with three homers and nine RBIs in his career against Colon, who went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in two outings versus the Marlins last year and is 3-2 with a 3.48 ERA in five all-time starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton has homered in four straight games against New York.

2.Marlins LF Christian Yelich (back tightness) returned to the lineup Thursday following a two-game absence, going 1-for-4 with a run scored.

3. The Mets are one of three teams without a home loss, joining the Kansas City Royals (3-0) and Detroit Tigers (3-0).

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Marlins 3