Preview: Marlins at Mets

The New York Mets haven’t posted a winning record at Citi Field since 2010, but their four-year run of futility at the venue appears to be coming to an end. The Mets attempt to match their best start at home in team history since going 6-0 in 1985 on Sunday when they look to complete a four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins.

New York won for the 21st time in 30 games at Citi Field against Miami in Saturday’s 5-4 win, getting seven scoreless innings from Jacob deGrom as well as homers from Travis d‘Arnaud and Wilmer Flores. The victory was the Mets’ seventh straight, one shy of their longest winning streak since an eight-game surge from June 10-18, 2010. Miami kept getting solid individual contributions from key players – Giancarlo Stanton went deep in the first two games of this series to extend his homer streak against the Mets to five games before going hitless on Saturday – as Dee Gordon had three RBIs and recorded his second career five-hit game. Gordon sparked a three-run ninth inning rally with a two-run single Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Marlins from their third three-game losing streak in the first two weeks of the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (2-0, 2.25)

Koehler became Miami’s first starter to earn a victory in Tuesday’s 8-2 win in rainy Atlanta, surrendering a pair of solo shots among his six hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old New York native, who has squared off against the Braves in both of his starts, is allowing opposing left-handed hitters to bat .321 while holding right-handers to a .143 average. Koehler went 0-2 despite a 2.97 ERA in five turns versus the Mets last year and is 1-3 with a 2.67 ERA in 12 career appearances (nine starts) against them.

Despite giving up two homers in a game for only the second time in 38 career starts, Harvey logged his second win in as many turns following Tuesday’s 6-5 victory against Philadelphia. The No. 7 overall selection of the 2010 draft yielded three runs on five hits while fanning eight to push his strikeout total to 17. Stanton has yet to register a hit in six at-bats versus Harvey, who went 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA in four starts during his last full season in 2013.

1. New York can match its best 13-game start (10-3) with another victory on Sunday.

2. The Marlins claimed LHP Matt Tracy off waivers from the New York Yankees.

3. Saturday marked the first time in five games the Mets did not trail.

