Preview: Marlins at Mets

Matt Harvey and the New York Mets look to continue their early-season home dominance when they host the reeling Miami Marlins on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. New York became the second National League team to reach 20 wins at home with a three-game sweep of division rival Philadelphia.

The Mets swept a four-game home series from Miami last month, which, coincidentally, followed a three-game sweep of the Phillies at Citi Field. Since a 9-1 spurt pulled them to .500 at the beginning of May, the Marlins have been in a steady free fall, including an eight-game skid that led to the dismissal of manager Mike Redmond. Miami scored five runs during a three-game sweep at Pittsburgh to fall to 3-14 over the past 17 games, including 2-8 under interim manager Dan Jennings. “I still believe in these guys,” said Jennings, who moved from the front office to the dugout. “There’s a heck of a lot of talent out there that’s showing positive things.”

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Haren (4-2, 3.09 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (5-2, 2.91)

Haren saw his winless drought extend to three starts despite a strong performance in his last turn when he blanked Baltimore on seven hits over six innings. The 34-year-old has limited the opposition to two runs or fewer in five of his last six outings but has received a total of four runs of support in his last three trips to the mound. Haren is 4-3 with a 4.82 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) against New York.

Harvey is coming off the worst start of his career, getting shelled for seven runs on six hits over four innings of an 8-2 loss at Pittsburgh. The Mets have pushed across a combined six runs in the last four starts for Harvey, who had tossed 15 scoreless innings in his previous two turns. Harvey, who is seeking to halt a four-start winless drought, beat Miami on April 19 despite giving up four runs on eight hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 1B Lucas Duda has homered three times and scored six runs during a four-game hitting streak.

2. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is 6-for-40 in his last 11 games and 1-for-9 lifetime versus Harvey, who is 3-0 at home.

3. Mets LF Michael Cuddyer also is riding a four-game hitting streak that includes a pair of homers and five RBIs.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Marlins 3