Preview: Marlins at Mets

The Miami Marlins have a chance to win their first road series in more than a month when they square off with the New York Mets on Saturday afternoon in the second contest of their three-game set. Miami, which was swept in a four-game series at New York last month, beat Mets ace Matt Harvey in the series opener to win for only the fourth time in 18 contests.

Rookie Justin Bour, a former Rule 5 selection, homered for the second straight game to boost his average to .361 since he was elevated from the minors in late April. Dee Gordon, who leads the majors with a .374 batting average, is riding a seven-game hitting streak. Lucas Duda continued his power surge for New York with a solo blast Friday, giving him six homers in his last seven games. New York’s Jonathon Niese will oppose Miami’s Tom Koehler, who was born in the Bronx and went to college at Stony Brook on Long Island.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (3-3, 3.44 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (3-5, 4.08)

Koehler finally had something to show for a string of solid performances, earning the victory against Baltimore last time out after allowing one run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings. It marked the first win in nearly a month for Koehler, who had permitted a total of one earned run over 12 2/3 frames in his previous two starts. Koehler has made 13 career appearances (10 starts) versus the Mets, going 1-4 with a 3.48 ERA.

Facing opponents from outside the National League East has been rocky for Niese, who lost his third straight start by giving up four runs in 4 2/3 innings at Pittsburgh last time out. It was the fifth defeat in the last six outings for Niese, who has been rocked for 18 runs and 24 hits over 16 frames during his skid. Niese is 4-0 in his last seven starts versus Miami but has been crushed by Giancarlo Stanton (11-for-27, 3 HRs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Gordon is 12-for-20 in his last five games against New York.

2. Duda has hit safely in five straight contests and is riding a four-game RBI streak.

3. Miami hasn’t won a series away from home since taking two of three at Philadelphia from April 21-23.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Marlins 3