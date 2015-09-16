Preview: Marlins at Mets

The New York Mets look to rebound from a rare drubbing and inch closer to a division title when they face the visiting Miami Marlins in the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday. After ripping the go-ahead RBI double in New York’s 4-3 series-opening victory, David Wright added another on Tuesday before the Mets saw their eight-game winning streak come to a halt with a 9-3 setback.

Wright has given the Citi Field faithful a thrill since returning from the disabled list, going 10-for-26 in seven home games. The veteran third baseman has also collected 12 RBIs in his last 12 contests against the Marlins in Queens, but will face Wednesday rookie starter Adam Conley for the first time in his career. While New York saw its lead in the National League East trimmed to 8 1/2 games over second-place Washington with 17 remaining on its schedule, Miami has quietly won 10 of its last 14 contests. Dee Gordon recorded four hits on Tuesday to improve to 19-for-53 this month, and is 7-for-20 in his career versus Wednesday starter Bartolo Colon.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (3-1, 4.93 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (14-11, 4.13)

Conley settled for a no-decision in his last outing on Sept. 8 as his pitch count was elevated before he exited after 4 1/3 innings against Milwaukee. The 25-year-old issued three walks for the second straight outing and has yielded 11 free passes in his last four (20 1/3 innings). Conley has faced the Mets on one occasion, yielding one run on two hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Colon won his third straight start and improved to 4-0 in his last five after allowing two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-2 victory over Atlanta on Thursday. Those two runs are the lone two the 42-year-old Dominican has surrendered in the last five starts. Colon is 4-1 against Miami this season, pitching at least seven innings in each of the victories - including a complete-game performance in a 7-0 win on Sept. 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York C Travis d‘Arnaud is 6-for-12 with a homer and four RBIs in his last three games.

2. Marlins OF Christian Yelich is 15-for-49 with five RBIs and six runs scored in his last 11 contests versus the Mets.

3. New York 1B Lucas Duda is 0-for-12 in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Marlins 2