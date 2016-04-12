Preview: Marlins at Mets

Two of the top young pitchers in the game will square off when the New York Mets host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in the middle contest of their three-game set. Miami delivered an early knockout punch in the series opener, pushing across seven runs in the second inning en route to handing the Mets their third straight loss with a 10-3 drubbing.

New York could use a quality start from towering right-hander Noah Syndergaard after lefty Steven Matz lasted only 1 2/3 innings in Monday’s mauling, taxing an already short-handed pitching staff. The 23-year-old Syndergaard was as reliable as could be in his rookie season, working at least six innings in all 12 regular-season starts at home. Jose Fernandez, who is a month older than Syndergaard and already has come back from Tommy John surgery, made his major-league debut at Citi Field in April 2013 and provided a glimpse of what was to come with five innings of one-run, eight-strikeout ball.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (0-1, 7.94 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.00)

Fernandez saw his major league-record run come to a halt in his season debut as his 17-game winning streak at home - the longest such stretch to start a career in history - was snapped by Detroit. It was hardly a shoddy outing for the 23-year-old Cuban, who despite allowing five runs and five hits also flashed overpowering stuff with 13 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Fernandez never has lost to New York in four starts, logging a 1-0 record and 1.64 ERA.

Syndergaard turned in a dominant performance in his season debut at Kansas City, limiting the reigning World Series champion to three hits while striking out nine over six scoreless innings. It was a positive early omen for the native of Texas, who struggled on the road last season with a 2-5 mark and 4.23 ERA. Conversely, Syndergaard was masterful in the friendly confines of Citi Field, posting a 7-2 record, 2.46 ERA and .196 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton clubbed his 22nd home run in 76 games versus New York on Monday.

2. Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, already scratched from the series finale (lat), left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

3. Miami LF Christian Yelich, 3B Martin Prado and Stanton each have hit safely in all five games.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Marlins 1