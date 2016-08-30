Preview: Marlins at Mets

The New York Mets moved themselves back into the National League wild card race with some improved offense of late but still needed 10 innings to get to two runs on Monday. The Mets will try to build off that walk-off victory when they host the Miami Marlins in the second of a key four-game series on Tuesday.

Yoenis Cespedes’ lingering quad issues left the New York offense at less than full capacity Sunday but the slugger made the start on Monday and delivered three hits, including the walk-off solo blast in the 10th inning that pull the Mets into a tie with Miami at 67-64. The two sit 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second National League wild card, with the Pittsburgh Pirates in between. New York has won seven of its last nine games and scored seven or more runs in five of those victories. The Marlins left 10 men on base in Monday’s loss and have totaled two runs during a three-game slide as the absence of Giancarlo Stanton in the middle of the lineup continues to take its toll.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (9-9, 3.85 ERA) vs. Mets RH Seth Lugo (1-2, 2.51)

Koehler is winless in his last three outings despite recording a quality start in each turn. The New York native was reached for four runs – three earned – on seven hits and a pair of walks in six innings to suffer a loss against Kansas City on Thursday. Koehler surrendered a pair of solo home runs in five innings at New York on July 4 and is 2-6 with a 4.13 ERA in 19 career games – 16 starts – against the Mets.

Lugo is making his third straight start and looking to post back-to-back wins after limiting St. Louis to two hits in five scoreless innings on Thursday. The rookie from Louisiana has yet to surrender a home run in the majors and logged 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 total innings. Lugo faced Miami out of the bullpen on July 23 and allowed one run on two hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Stanton saw a specialist on Monday and did some light agility drills prior to the game.

2. New York SS Asdrubal Cabrera (knee) appeared as a pinch hitter on Monday and could return to the starting lineup during the series.

3. Miami RF Ichiro Suzuki (3,011) moved past Wade Boggs and into 27th on the all-time hit list.

