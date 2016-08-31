Preview: Marlins at Mets

The recent uptick in offense has coincided directly with an uptick in the win column for the New York Mets, who are thriving despite the rotation dealing with a slew of injuries. The Mets will try to clinch a series win and further bury the National League East-rival Miami Marlins when they host the third of a four-game series on Wednesday.

New York is missing Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Jon Niese and Zack Wheeler from its expected August rotation and skipped Jacob deGrom the last time through the rotation but have been able to provide plenty of support for the likes of Robert Gsellman, Rafael Montero and Seth Lugo of late. Lugo was the beneficiary of a four-hit effort from Jose Reyes and a pair of home runs from Curtis Granderson in Tuesday’s 7-4 triumph, which pushed the Mets one game ahead of the Marlins and 2 1/2 back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second NL wild card. Miami is operating at the other end of the offensive spectrum and has totaled six runs during a four-game slide. The Marlins needed a pair of runs in the ninth inning on Tuesday to push more than three across for just the second time in the last 10 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (7-6, 2.52 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (12-7, 3.44)

Phelps is getting his sixth straight turn in the rotation and is trying to bounce back from the first tough start of the bunch. The Notre Dame product was reached for four runs – three earned – on two hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings last Friday. Phelps has struggled against New York in his career, going 1-4 with a 7.00 ERA in 11 games – five starts.

Colon limited Philadelphia to one run over seven innings on Friday but could not get through the eighth and ended up charged with four runs in seven-plus frames. The burly veteran earned a win in three of his last five outings and surrendered only one home run in that span. Colon last saw Miami on June 4, when he was charged with one earned run in five innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Matz (shoulder) was expected to come off the disabled list, but was scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday.

2. Miami CF Marcell Ozuna is 7-for-44 without a home run in his last 11 games.

3. New York 2B Neil Walker (back) sat out the first two games of the series but could return on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Marlins 1