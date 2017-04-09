Preview: Marlins at Mets

Usually the sight of Noah Syndergaard on the mound spells bad news for the opposition, and the New York Mets’ hard-throwing right-hander starts Sunday night’s home game against the Miami Marlins looking to extend his domination. Syndergaard has not lost to New York’s National League East rival in three career starts, allowing just four runs while striking out 29 hitters with only two walks.

The Mets need a big outing from their ace after the Marlins battered New York pitching for the second night in a row in Saturday’s 8-1 victory, a game in which New York had to use six relievers. Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto continued his hot hitting, going 3-for-6 with a run scored and two RBIs from the leadoff spot to boost his average to .556. Realmuto has multi-hit performances in all four games he has played this season. Center fielder Marcel Ozuna is 5-for-8 in the series with three RBIs and slugged his first homer of the season Saturday to raise his average to .429.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Edinson Volquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 0.00)

Volquez pitched well in his Marlins debut on opening day Monday, striking out six while scattering four hits in five shutout innings at Washington. The 33-year-old threw 51 of his 82 pitches for strikes in facing four above the minimum through five innings. Volquez gave up two hits in six shutout innings to win his only start against New York last season, and is 3-5 with a 4.99 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.

One of the preseason favorites for the NL Cy Young Award, Syndergaard got off to a great start on opening day Monday against Atlanta, striking out seven with no walks in six shutout innings. He left the game with a blister on his right middle finger, and the Mets slid him back one day to Sunday as a precaution. Syndergaard has walked just four hitters in five career April starts, going 2-0 with 45 strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami OF Ichiro Suzuki collected a pinch-hit single Saturday, his first hit of the season and the 3,031st of his career.

2. New York 2B Neil Walker struck out a career-high four times Saturday and is hitting just .150 on the season.

3. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton finished 3-for-4 with three singles and a RBI Saturday and has at least one hit in his past five games at Citi Field.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Marlins 1