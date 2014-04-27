Marlins 7, Mets 6 (10): Jarrod Saltalamacchia lined a solo home run to left in the top of the 10th to lift visiting Miami past New York.

Saltalamacchia, who hitting a tying homer in the eighth inning in Friday’s series opener, led off the 10th and took a 2-2 fastball from Kyle Farnsworth (0-1) off the railings above the wall in left for a go-ahead shot. Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run blast in a five-run sixth that gave the Marlins a brief lead and Mike Dunn (2-3) struck out four in two scoreless innings to earn the win in relief.

Bobby Abreu hit his first home run with the Mets and Lucas Duda drove in two before New York pushed the tying run across on an error in the bottom of the sixth. Steve Cishek, who had a string of 33 straight saves broken up Friday, worked around a one-out walk in the bottom of the 10th to pick up his fifth save.

David Wright opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly and Abreu followed two batters later with a two-run blast to right to give New York a quick 3-0 lead. Duda’s two-run single in the third stretched the advantage to 5-1 as Marlins starter Kevin Slowey was charged with five runs and five hits in four frames.

New York starter Jenrry Mejia allowed one run through the first five innings but yielded hits on three straight pitches to begin the sixth, including Stanton’s two-run opposite-field shot to right. Mejia yielded Adeiny Hechavarria’s RBI single to cut the lead to 5-4 before Carlos Torres came on and surrendered a two-run double to pinch hitter Reed Johnson that gave Miami its first lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York CF Chris Young (illness) was limited to pinch hitting and Curtis Granderson made his first start in center field since joining the team. … Marlins OF Christian Yelich, who had a 17-game hitting streak come to an end on Friday, went 0-for-4. … Miami improved to 2-9 on the road.