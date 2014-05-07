Marlins 3, Mets 0: Henderson Alvarez scattered six hits to pick up his second shutout in his last four starts as Miami stayed hot at home.

Casey McGehee, who had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning in Monday’s series opener, had a pair of RBI singles and Giancarlo Stanton collected a run-scoring double as the Marlins bumped their Major League-leading home mark to 16-5. Alvarez (2-2) struck out seven and did not walk a batter in a 111-pitch gem, recording his fourth career shutout.

Bartolo Colon (2-5) was tagged with a tough loss after giving up three runs and seven hits while striking out five in seven innings. New York has produced eight hits in 14 straight scoreless innings to fall back to .500.

Colon hit the second batter he faced before Stanton drilled a double off the top of the center-field wall to make it 1-0. McGehee followed with a base hit through the right side to score Stanton and drove in another run in the fifth with a line single to center.

Alvarez retired David Wright and Curtis Granderson with a runner on third to end the top of the fourth, got a double play to get through the fifth and retired Wright to finish the sixth with two runners in scoring position. Daniel Murphy doubled with one out in the ninth before Alvarez got Wright to ground to second and fanned Granderson on three pitches to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Granderson and fellow OF Chris Young both saw their respective six-game hitting streaks end.. ... Miami’s start at home matches the best in franchise history through 21 games. The 1997 team also started 16-5 at home en route to a World Series crown. ... Stanton has 31 of his 38 RBIs at home.