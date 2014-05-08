Marlins 1, Mets 0: Marcell Ozuna lifted a sacrifice fly to score Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the ninth inning to give host Miami another dramatic home win and a sweep of the three-game series.

Stanton led off the ninth with a hard single to left against Carlos Torres (2-1), Casey McGehee walked and Ozuna later sent a fly to center fielder Juan Lagares, whose throw home dribbled away from catcher Anthony Recker as Stanton slid home. Steve Cishek (3-1) worked the top of the ninth to get the win in for the Marlins, who have recorded three series sweeps at home in the last three weeks and improved to 17-5 at home.

Tom Koehler was the catalyst for Miami, yielding only two hits in eight scoreless innings before giving way to Cishek. The right-hander has been unscored upon in 15 frames over his last two starts.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler matched Koehler through six innings, also allowing only two hits and striking out seven. New York was shut out in the last two games of the series and has not scored in 23 consecutive innings.

Wheeler faced the minimum through three innings, stranded a pair of runners in the fourth and got Stanton to ground into a double play to help work around three walks in the sixth. Koehler allowed a leadoff hit in the eighth before striking out pinch hitters Bobby Abreu and Josh Satin with a runner on second to end his outing.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wheeler was 0-for-2 to extend the record hitless streak for Mets pitchers to 58 at-bats to begin the year. ... Miami’s start at home matches the franchise record through 22 games set in 1997. ... The Mets return home Friday to host Philadelphia, while the Marlins open a four-game series at San Diego on Thursday.