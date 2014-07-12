Mets 7, Marlins 1: David Wright went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and Zack Wheeler tossed 6 2/3 strong innings as host New York cruised to its fifth win in six contests.

Lucas Duda added a two-run blast of his own and Juan Lagares recorded three hits and an RBI for the Mets, who ended the Marlins’ 10-game winning streak in games started by Henderson Alvarez. Wheeler (5-8) improved to 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in five career starts against Miami after yielding one run on five hits and striking out six.

Alvarez (6-4) saw his nine-start streak of allowing two runs or fewer come to an emphatic halt as he was tagged for a season-high six earned runs on eight hits over five frames. Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI single in the fifth and Adeiny Hechavarria finished with two of the Marlins’ six hits.

Lagares sparked the first of three two-run frames for New York in the second, when he doubled with two out and came around to score on Ruben Tejada’s line-drive single up the middle. Two pitches later, Wheeler followed with his first extra-base hit of the season – a double off the base of the wall in left – to plate Tejada.

After Wright singled with one out in the third, Duda crushed a 2-1 fastball into the second deck in right field. Wright followed suit one inning later, hammering an 0-2 fastball deep into the left-field seats before Lagares capped the scoring in the sixth with a run-scoring single off reliever Chris Hatcher.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mets scored more runs for Wheeler on Friday (seven) than they had in his four previous starts against the Marlins combined (five). … Tejada’s RBI single off Alvarez ended the right-hander’s 20 2/3-inning scoreless streak against New York. … Wright’s four-hit performance was the 19th of his career.