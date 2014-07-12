FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mets 5, Marlins 4
July 12, 2014

Mets 5, Marlins 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Mets 5, Marlins 4: Chris Young tied the game with a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh and Eric Campbell drove in the go-ahead run in his only at-bat in the eighth as host New York rallied past Miami.

After Young helped the Mets overcome their second two-run deficit of the game with a blast off reliever Bryan Morris to tie it at 4-4, Travis d‘Arnaud doubled with two outs in the eighth off Mike Dunn (7-5). Campbell replaced Kirk Nieuwenhuis and gave New York its first lead of the game when he hit a sinking liner into center.

d‘Arnaud went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Mets, who won for the sixth time in their last seven contests and improved to 13-6 over their last 19 home games. Vic Black (2-2) worked a scoreless eighth for the decision and Jenrry Mejia tossed a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Adeiny Hechavarria led off the third with a double and moved to third on Tom Koehler’s sacrifice bunt before Donovan Solano drove him in when his hard-hit grounder handcuffed third baseman David Wright and skated into left. Christian Yelich made it 2-0 in the fifth when he drove Daisuke Matsuzaka’s 1-0 fastball over the wall in right-center, extending his hitting streak to nine games.

Koehler, who did not allow a hit through four innings, gave up his first two to open the fifth, allowing the Mets to tie it up on a run-scoring groundout from Juan Lagares and a perfectly executed suicide-squeeze play by Ruben Tejada. Miami got those runs back in the sixth when Garrett Jones and Marcell Ozuna delivered back-to-back RBI doubles, but New York evened it again in the seventh on Morris’ first pitch in relief of Koehler as Young hammered a cut fastball into the left-field stands.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Matsuzaka surrendered four runs over six frames, but matched a career high with 10 strikeouts – the most he has recorded since hitting that mark in three starts as a rookie with the Boston Red Sox in 2007. Koehler was charged with three runs in 6 1/3 frames. … Morris gave up his first earned run in 21 1/3 innings since coming over in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 1 on Young’s blast. The consecutive-innings streak without allowing an earned run was the longest by a pitcher at the start of his career with the Marlins. … Campbell is 6-for-12 as a pinch hitter this season.

