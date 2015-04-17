Mets 7, Marlins 5

NEW YORK -- First baseman Lucas Duda remained red-hot at the plate Thursday night, when his RBI single in the seventh inning snapped a tie and lifted the New York Mets to a 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

The Mets (7-3) came back from deficits of 3-0 and 4-3 to win their fifth straight -- the first time they won five in a row since May 26-30, 2013.

The Marlins (3-7) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Duda finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. It was the third straight game in which Duda had at least two extra-base hits. Duda, the first Mets player to accomplish the feat since Carlos Beltran in 2006, is hitting .538 (7-for-13) with a homer and six RBIs in the three games.

Shortstop Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and left fielder Michael Cuddyer had RBI singles in the sixth and seventh innings. Third baseman Eric Campbell gave the Mets their first lead with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

Left-hander Jerry Blevins, the third of five Mets pitchers, earned the win by recording the final two outs of the seventh. Right-hander Jeurys Familia notched his fifth save.

Right-hander Dillon Gee allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings, going over five for the 48th straight start.

For the Marlins, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the first and third baseman Martin Prado hit a solo homer in the fourth. Center fielder Marcell Ozuna drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.

Left-hander Mike Dunn, the Marlins’ third pitcher, took the loss after allowing two runs on one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

Right-hander Jarred Cosart allowed five runs on seven this and one walk while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings.

The first six runs of the game all came via home runs.

Stanton’s two-run shot in the first inning was his first round-tripper of the season and the team-record 155th of his career, breaking a tie with former Marlins second baseman Dan Uggla.

Prado extended the Marlins’ lead to 3-0 with a one-out solo blast in the fourth.

The Mets tied the score in an eight-pitch span in the fifth, when third baseman Eric Campbell and center fielder Juan Lagares opened the inning with singles before Flores homered deep into the left field stands.

NOTES: The Marlins activated RHP David Phelps from the paternity list. He took the roster spot of RHP Carter Capps, who was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday night. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez, who went on the disabled list Monday with right shoulder inflammation, is expected to resume throwing next week. ... Marlins manager Mike Redmond said neither INF Don Kelly nor C Jeff Mathis, both of whom suffered broken right ring fingers on Sunday, will require surgery. ... The Mets’ record for most consecutive starts of at least five innings is held by RHP Dwight Gooden, who had 50 in a row from 1987 to 1989. ... OF Michael Conforto, the Mets’ first-round pick last year, hit the first grand slam of his professional career for Class A St. Lucie on Wednesday.