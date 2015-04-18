Mets 4, Marlins 1

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets won their sixth game in a row for the first time in four years after turning back the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Friday night at Citi Field.

Veteran right-hander Bartolo Colon (3-0) went seven innings, scattering six hits and striking out four without a walk. The 41-year-old’s only blemish was giving up a first-inning home run to right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia posted his fifth save in as many chances for the Mets (8-3), who last won six straight games on April 21-27, 2011.

David Phelps (0-1) suffered the loss for the Marlins (3-8), who have dropped five of their last seven games.

New York scored two runs in the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie on an RBI single from Michael Cuddyer and a sacrifice fly from Eric Campbell that scored first baseman Lucas Duda. Daniel Murphy added a run-scoring double in the eighth.

Phelps was cruising until the fifth when the Mets tied it at 1. The former Yankees pitcher hadn’t allowed a hit and walked just one before he ran into trouble.

Campbell drew a one-out walk, went to second on shortstop Wilmer Flores’ single to right and moved to third on catcher Anthony Recker’s walk to load the bases. Colon delivered a sacrifice fly to center for his second RBI of the season, scoring Campbell.

The sac fly was the first for Colon since 2002 and only the second of his career. Miami manager Mike Redmond responded by replacing Phelps with left-hander Brad Hand.

Stanton provided the Marlins with a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first inning when he crushed an 0-2 pitch just beyond the reach of leaping Juan Lagares in right-center field. The homer was the 156th of Stanton’s career and second in as many games.

NOTES: The Mets called up INF Danny Muno from Las Vegas in the Pacific Coast League and sent RHP Rafael Montero to the minors. Mets manager Terry Collins said Montero will be called back up to make a spot start in Miami against the Marlins on April 28. ... Mets P Bartolo Colon is the first starting pitcher age 40 or older to post two wins in his team’s first week of a season since Roger Clemens did it for the Yankees in 2003. ... Mets CF Juan Lagares was presented with his Gold Glove Award, the first of his career, before the game. ... Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton is one of three active players to lead his team in career home runs, joining Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria and Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman. ... Stanton’s first-inning homer was his fifth straight against the Mets, going back to last season. That tied him with Ryan Howard of the Phillies (2006-07) and Hank Aaron of the Braves (1962-63).