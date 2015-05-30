Marlins 9, Mets 5

NEW YORK -- Left fielder Christian Yelich’s two-run, two-out single in the top of the seventh inning Saturday snapped a tie and lifted the Miami Marlins to a wild 9-5 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton hit two mammoth solo homers for the Marlins, who blew a 5-1 lead in the fourth but won their second straight to improve to 20-30, including 4-8 under new manager Dan Jennings.

The Mets (27-23) fell to 17-2 in games in which they score at least five runs.

The Marlins loaded the bases with none out in the seventh against right-hander Hansel Robles (0-1). Second baseman Dee Gordon (2-for-5) led off with a single and went to third when third baseman Martin Prado (3-for-5) chopped a double just over the glove of Mets third baseman Ruben Tejada.

After a five-pitch walk to Stanton, Robles struck out first baseman Jeff Baker and retired center fielder Marcell Ozuna on a popup before Yelich singled to right.

Shortstop Donovan Solano had a two-run double in the second, catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Baker followed Stanton’s ninth-inning blast with another homer for the Marlins.

Left-hander Mike Dunn (1-3), the fourth of seven Marlins pitchers, posted the win by retiring both batters he faced in the sixth. Right-hander A.J. Ramos got the final four outs for his fourth save.

First baseman Lucas Duda had an RBI double in the first for the Mets, who tied the score in the fourth when right fielder Curtis Granderson delivered an RBI single before Tejada’s three-run double.

Tejada was 2-for-4 and is 4-for-8 in his last two games.

Both starters were chased by the end of the fourth.

Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese’s struggles continued as he allowed five runs (four earned), seven hits and no walks while striking out three in a season-low four innings. In his last four starts, Niese has allowed 23 runs (20 earned) in 20 innings.

Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler was charged with five runs, seven hits and four walks while striking out one in 3 1/3 innings. He also lasted just 3 1/3 innings against the Mets at Citi Field on April 19.

NOTES: Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria didn’t start Saturday because of a bruised left shoulder sustained in the ninth inning Friday night, when Hechavarria collided with LF Christian Yelich as a bloop double by Mets 2B Daniel Murphy fell in between them. Manager Dan Jennings said Hechavarria is day-to-day. ... Jennings said RHP Jose Urena and LHP Brad Hand, each of whom made their first starts of the season this week, will remain in the rotation and start Monday and Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. ... Mets RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) allowed one run in one inning for Double-A Binghamton on Friday. ... OF Michael Conforto, the Mets’ first-round pick last year, was promoted from Single-A St. Lucie to Binghamton on Friday and was expected to debut Saturday.