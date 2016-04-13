Mets 2, Marlins 1

NEW YORK — Kevin Plawecki’s two-run single snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh inning on Wednesday afternoon and the New York Mets went on to edge the Miami Marlins 2-1 at Citi Field.

The win salvaged the finale of a three-game series for the Mets (3-5) and ended their four-game losing streak. New York entered the game last in the National League in runs scored.

The Marlins (3-4) appeared primed to score the game’s first runs in the top of the seventh inning. Mets right-hander Jim Henderson, who threw 34 pitches while getting one out on Tuesday night, opened the inning by allowing the three batters he faced to reach base via two walks and a single.

But right-hander Hansel Robles struck out Miguel Rojas and pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich before winning pitcher Jerry Blevins retired Dee Gordon on a fly to left.

Wilmer Flores led off the bottom of the seventh with a single against losing pitcher Dustin McGowan, took second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a single by Asdrubal Cabrera (2-for-3). After Juan Lagares bounced back to the mound, Plawecki singled to left for his first hit of the season.

The Marlins pulled within a run in the top of the eighth when Christian Yelich (2-for-4) chased Blevins with a one-out single.

Jeurys Familia allowed consecutive two-out singles to Martin Prado (2-for-4) and Justin Bour, the latter of which scored Yelich. But Familia retired J.T. Realmuto to strand two runners in the eighth before closing out his second save with a perfect ninth.

Neither starter factored into the decision despite throwing six shutout innings.

Mets right-hander Logan Verrett, who made a spot start in place of injured Jacob deGrom, allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six. Marlins right-hander Adam Conley gave up four hits and one walk while striking out a career-high nine.

NOTES: Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, who suffered a right lat injury last Friday that forced him to be scratched from his start Wednesday, will rejoin the team this Friday in Cleveland after spending a few days with his wife and newborn son. If deGrom still feels discomfort during his next bullpen session, he likely will be placed on the disabled list. ... Mets INF Wilmer Flores made his first major league appearance and start at first base. ... Marlins CF Ichiro Suzuki and SS Miguel Rojas each made their first starts of the season. ... The 16-pitch at-bat by Marlins 2B Dee Gordon on Tuesday was the longest in the majors since Dodgers INF Justin Turner had a 16-pitch at-bat on May 26, 2014. Don Mattingly was both players’ manager.