Cespedes' HR in 10th lifts Mets over Marlins

NEW YORK -- Yoenis Cespedes' two-out homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday night lifted the New York Mets to a pivotal 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Cespedes crushed a 1-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren deep into the bleachers in left field. It was the third hit of the game for Cespedes, who admired the blast as the Mets began pouring out of the dugout.

The Mets (67-64) tied the Marlins (67-64) for second place in the National League East while ensuring they'd remain no more than 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second wild card.

Josh Smoker (1-0) earned his first major league win with a perfect 10th inning. Wittgren fell to 4-3.

Jose Reyes scored the Mets' first run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.

Xavier Scruggs had an RBI double in the eighth inning for the Marlins while Ichiro Suzuki had two hits.

The teams combined to get just one runner beyond second base prior to an eventful eighth inning. The Marlins took the lead in the top of the inning, when Suzuki and Scruggs doubled on consecutive pitches.

Reyes led off the bottom of the eighth with a double and took third on a fly out to the warning track by Alejandro De Aza. Reyes raced home on a wild pitch by A.J. Ramos but appeared to be hurt when he collided with Ramos, who was covering the plate.

After writhing around in pain for about 30 seconds, Reyes bounced up and walked off under his own power while receiving an ovation from the crowd of 32,188.

Mets right-hander Rafael Montero, making a spot start in place of the slumping Jacob deGrom, threw five shutout innings despite allowing two hits and six walks. Montero, who was recalled earlier in the day from Double-A Binghamton, struck out three in his first major league start since last April

Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

NOTES: To make room for RHP Rafael Montero, the Mets optioned IF T.J. Rivera to Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Mets 2B Neil Walker (back) and SS Asdrubal Cabrera (left knee) were not in the starting lineup. Walker, who missed Sunday's game, has sat out six of the last 13 games due to his stiff back. Cabrera, who was named the National League Player of the Week after hitting .545 with three homers and eight RBIs in six contests, departed Sunday's game shortly after he was injured legging out a bunt single in the first inning. ... The Marlins recalled RHP Austin Brice from Triple-A New Orleans and optioned LHP Justin Nicolino to the same affiliate. Nicolino started Sunday in place of RHP Andrew Cashner, (blister), who is expected to return to the rotation Friday against the Cleveland Indians.