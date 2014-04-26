Granderson gets another walk-off RBI for Mets

NEW YORK -- Another walk-off win for the New York Mets Friday night ensured they would walk into Citi Field with smiles on their face Saturday afternoon - and that Miami Marlins closer Steve Cishek might not sleep a wink in the 21 hours leading up to Saturday night’s first pitch.

Right fielder Curtis Granderson delivered his second walk-off RBI of the week, this one a two-out single in the ninth inning that scored shortstop Omar Quintanilla from third base and gave the Mets a dramatic 4-3 win over the Marlins.

“It’s truly enjoyable waking up every morning and knowing that we get to come to the ballpark and hang out and have fun playing the game,” said Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, who went 2-for-3 and contributed to the winning rally with a sacrifice.

The Mets - who fell behind 3-2 on back-to-back homers by Marlins catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and first baseman Garrett Jones with two outs in the eighth inning - had not put a runner into scoring position since the fourth inning when Cishek took the mound looking for his 34th straight save dating back to the Marlins’ 2-1, 20-inning win over the Mets at Citi Field last June 8.

First baseman Lucas Duda’s leadoff single began a rally that ended with the Mets’ third walk-off win in 14 games at Citi Field and their fourth win in their last at-bat in 23 games this season.

“I’ll be up awhile,” Cishek said. “It’s never a good feeling.”

It appeared as if Cishek would extend his team-record streak of consecutive saves after d‘Arnaud bunted Duda to second and pinch-hitter Bobby Abreu lined out to left.

But Quintanilla, who entered the game in a double switch in the seventh inning, laced a 3-2 pitch to left for a single. The lumbering Duda was waved home by third base coach Tim Teufel, but left fielder Christian Yelich slipped and Duda scored standing up.

“You just see the momentum starting to roll their way,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “And we couldn’t stop it.”

Kirk Nieuwenhuis followed with a pinch-hit double to bring up Granderson, who entered the game hitting .137 and was hitless in his first four at-bats of the night. After taking a strike, Granderson hit a scorching grounder to first base that skipped under the legs of Jones as Quintanilla trotted home to unleash a wild celebration that featured Granderson taking a whipped cream pie to the face.

“It’s (too) early in the season to (know) if this is something that can stick,” said Granderson, who lofted a 14th-inning sacrifice fly on Sunday to give the Mets a 4-3 win over the Braves. “But to get a couple victories like we have this way, and to continue to fight and understand that guys aren’t going to hang their heads are all great signs (of) winning ballclubs. Just got to continue to keep doing that.”

The win was the third dramatic last-inning victory of the current 10-game homestand for the Mets, who beat St. Louis 3-2 on Wednesday when the potential tying run (third baseman Matt Carpenter) was thrown out at home for the second out of the ninth following a perfect relay among center fielder Nieuwenhuis, shortstop Ruben Tejada and d‘Arnaud.

“These kind of games, like tonight, you can build on these and they can become something (where) you (say) ‘Hey, look, we’ve won it before, we can do it again,'” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia earned the win for the Mets with a scoreless ninth. Third baseman David Wright was 2-for-4 with an RBI while d‘Arnaud had two hits. Second baseman Daniel Murphy had an RBI double and a stolen base.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler wriggled out of three first-and-third jams in six innings. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Jones finished with two hits for the Marlins. Center fielder Marcell Ozuna had an RBI single in the fifth. Yelich went 0-for-4 as his 17-game hitting streak came to an end.

Marlins right-hander Henderson Alvarez, who threw a two-hit shutout in his previous start Sunday against Seattle, allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

NOTES: Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud stole the first base of his big-league career when he swiped second in the second inning. ... Four different pitchers have posted saves this year for the Mets, including RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka on Thursday. There are four teams in the majors -- Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners -- that have fewer than four saves all season. ... Marlins IF Ed Lucas, who has been on the disabled list all season with a broken left hand, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment on Friday night with Class A Jupiter. ... Marlins RHP Jacob Turner is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Jupiter on Monday. Turner made one start for the Marlins before going on the disabled list with a strained right shoulder on April 9 (retroactive to April 4).