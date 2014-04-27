Gee sparkles again, Mets beat Marlins

NEW YORK -- New York Mets right-hander Dillon Gee smiled and shrugged Sunday afternoon when he was asked how he felt to be in the elite company of pitchers who have recorded a sub-3.00 ERA over the past 11 months.

“I don’t know, I don’t think about that stuff,” Gee said. “I just go out there every fifth day and try to do the best I can. And people will say what they want to say.”

The Mets once again had plenty of good things to say about Gee on Sunday after he threw a career-high eight shutout innings to lead the Mets to a 4-0 win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Gee, who was pitching a day before his 28th birthday, allowed three hits and four walks, struck out six and didn’t allow a runner past second base in a 110-pitch outing.

“I was able to mix pitches today, keep the guys off-balance and they were hitting at the guys that were playing great defense behind me,” said Gee, who benefited from two double plays as well as a handful of nifty plays by third baseman David Wright. “Just one of those good days.”

Gee has had plenty of good days since May 30, when he took the mound at Yankee Stadium with a 6.34 ERA in his first 10 starts. But a dominating outing against the Yankees -- Gee allowed one run and struck out a career-high 12 over 7 1/3 innings -- served as the fuse for a 28-start stretch in which Gee has gone 12-6 with a 2.75 ERA.

“You look at the numbers and you say ‘Something had to happen,’ but I don’t know.” Gee said. “I just try to keep battling and keep grinding every time it’s my chance (to pitch).”

Gee, who relies on a changeup and rarely throws his fastball harder than 90 mph, is not usually mentioned as an ace-caliber pitcher. But only two other pitchers -- 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke (2.37 ERA) and reigning AL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (2.61 ERA) -- have a lower ERA than Gee since that day at Yankee Stadium.

“He’s a good pitcher,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “This guy’s going to win. You’re going to look up at the end of the year and this guy’s going to have 15, 16 wins, just because he can pitch. And if you get some run support, he wins baseball games.”

The Mets gave Gee the only run he would need in the second, when first baseman Lucas Duda hit an RBI double. New York stranded six runners between the second and the fourth against Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler before busting out with a three-run fifth inning capped by a long two-run homer by center fielder Chris Young.

After that, the only suspense would be whether or not Gee would throw the first nine-inning complete game of his career. Gee didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and carried a one-hitter into the seventh, when the Marlins put together their biggest rally after a leadoff pop-up by catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia fell between Gee, Duda and catcher Anthony Recker.

First baseman Garrett Jones followed with a single, but Saltalamacchia was forced at third on a squibber in front of the plate by second baseman Derek Dietrich. Gee then induced shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

“Mixed it up, changed speed, threw strikes, used our aggressiveness against us at times,” Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee said of Gee. “Just had a good feel today.”

Right-hander Carlos Torres threw a perfect ninth inning to complete the three-hitter. It was the second combined three-hitter of the season for the Mets, who used three pitchers in a 9-0 win over Arizona on Apr. 15.

Second baseman Daniel Murphy had a single, a run scored and a stolen base -- his 27th in a row without being caught, the second-longest streak in team history -- for the Mets (14-11), who won six of their final eight games on a 10-game homestand.

Saltalamacchia reached base three times in four plate appearances for the Marlins (11-14), who went 2-4 on a six-game road trip and are 2-10 away from home this season.

Koehler -- who grew up about an hour north of Queens in New Rochelle -- took the loss after allowing the four runs on five hits and four walks over five innings. He hit one batter and struck out two.

NOTES: Both teams are off Monday. The Mets begin a nine-game road trip at Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the Marlins start a nine-game homestand by hosting the Atlanta Braves. ... The Mets improved to 6-0 this season with backup C Anthony Recker in the starting lineup and 26-14 in Recker’s starts dating back to the start of last season. Recker went 1-for-4 on Sunday. ... Mets pitchers remained hitless on the season (0-for-41) after Gee went 0-for-1 with a walk and a sacrifice. ... Saltalamacchia, who was Boston’s primary catcher when the Red Sox won the World Series last year, received his World Series ring during a pregame meeting with Red Sox vice president Allard Baird. “Trying to hold back from wearing it for the game,” Saltalamacchia said. ... Koehler had thrown 19 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings against the Mets prior to the second-inning RBI double by Duda.