Mets complete impressive homestand with win over Marlins

NEW YORK -- A 10-game homestand began with the reeling New York Mets absorbing a potential knockout blow when their most reliable starting pitcher, left-hander Jonathon Niese, exited his July 4 start after just 12 pitches due to injury.

On Sunday, the homestand ended with the Mets delivering a series of haymakers that served as evidence their surprising revival may be for real.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom allowed one run in seven innings in his second strong start of the homestand and the Mets rode a 14-hit attack to a 9-1 rout of the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

The thorough win completed a three-game sweep of the Marlins and provided an appropriate summation of a homestand in which the Mets went 8-2, their best mark in a homestand since going 9-1 in a 10-game set in 2010.

“I was talking to the coaches the first day and I said ‘if we go 7-3, that’s going to be a tremendous homestand for us,'” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “These guys just stepped it up. Got the offense and the pitching going at the same time. And that’s how you put streaks together.”

Even without Niese -- who was placed on the disabled list July 6 -- Mets starters posted a 2.45 ERA in the 10-game homestand and pitched into the seventh inning eight times in the final nine games.

“Jonathon Niese had been our best starter, so to lose him really hurt, but you’ve really got to give credit to those guys,” said Mets third baseman David Wright, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored Sunday.

“When one of those guys goes down, just like offensively, other guys need to pick up the slack. And they’ve certainly done that.”

The real revelation over the past 10 days, though, was a once-moribund offense that racked up 55 runs in every fashion possible. The Mets hit 10 homers in the homestand but benefited from small ball both Saturday and Sunday.

The Mets scored via an infield out and a suicide squeeze in Saturday’s 5-4 win. On Sunday, the Mets had five doubles and nine singles.

“You never want to be too one-dimensional,” said right fielder Curtis Granderson, who was 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday. “The fact we can do it a number of different ways is a good thing.”

DeGrom, who is hitting .280 in 25 at-bats, gave the Mets the lead for good Sunday with an RBI-single in the fourth. Granderson followed with an RBI-double before center fielder Juan Lagares and Wright provided RBI-doubles in the fifth and sixth inning.

In the eighth inning, the Mets scored four runs via four singles, three walks and two stolen bases.

“We’ve got guys up and down our lineup that are threats to hit a home run, but also know when they get in a position to score a guy from third or get a guy over that they can do that as well,” Wright said.

Now the Mets, who appeared finished when they went 1-6 on a seven-game road trip prior to the homestand, are entertaining thoughts of making a playoff run once play resumes following the All-Star break.

New York (45-50), which moved into third place ahead of Miami (44-50) on Sunday, is seven games behind NL East co-leaders Atlanta and Washington.

“We’re playing very, very good baseball,” Wright said. “And we plan on giving them a run for their money.”

DeGrom, who threw seven shutout innings in an 8-3 win over Atlanta on Tuesday, improved to 3-5 by allowing five hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Center fielder Marcell Ozuna had an RBI infield-single in the fourth inning for the Marlins, who have lost four in a row and five of six, Miami scored just six runs on 17 hits in the three-game series, during which only one player -- shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria -- recorded a multi-hit game.

“Not a good series at all,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said.

Left-hander Brad Hand (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one in four innings. He left with a right shin contusion suffered when he was hit by catcher Anthony Recker’s fourth-inning groundout.

NOTES: RHP Bartolo Colon will start for the Mets on Friday in San Diego against the Padres. He will be followed by RHP Dillon Gee and RHP Zack Wheeler. Manager Terry Collins said the rest of the rotation will be determined by the health of LHP Jonathon Niese (left shoulder strain). Niese, who is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on July 20, threw in the bullpen prior to the game. ... Marlins RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Marlins on Friday against the San Francisco Giants. ... Marlins RHP Bryan Morris had not allowed an earned run in his first 21 1/3 innings with the club -- a franchise record for a newcomer -- before giving up a pinch-hit two-run homer to Mets OF Chris Young on Saturday.