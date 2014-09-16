Marlins rally to defeat Mets

NEW YORK -- The Miami Marlins are three games under .500 and six games out of the race for the second National League wild card with 13 games to play, but right-hander Jarred Cosart refuses to believe the Marlins are out of playoff contention. Yet who can blame him for his optimism after what he witnessed at Citi Field Monday night?

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom tied a modern record by striking out the first eight batters he faced, but the Marlins spoiled deGrom’s historic evening by scoring three runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to edge the Mets, 6-5.

“It’s baseball, anything can happen,” Cosart said. “You never know. We try and stay out of (looking at) the standings, but we keep winning games, you never know what happens at the end.”

A victory by the Marlins (73-76) didn’t appear very likely Monday when the Mets scored twice in the first and deGrom joined Jim Deshaies as the only pitchers since 1900 to strike out the first eight batters of a game. Deshaies did it against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 23, 1986.

“That’s about as dominating a start of a game that I’ve probably ever seen,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Those in the announced crowd of 23,027 quickly sensed deGrom -- the lanky, long-haired right-hander who has surged into National League Rookie of the Year contention over the last three months -- might be accomplishing something special.

Fans began rhythmically clapping as deGrom got to two strikes on the third batter he faced, third baseman Casey McGehee. The two-strike applause increased in volume over the next two innings until Cosart kept deGrom from breaking Deshaies’ record by singling on a 1-0 pitch.

“Anytime you can keep the other pitcher out of the history book for good reasons, that’s good,” Cosart said.

DeGrom was awarded with a standing ovation after Cosart’s hit.

“Usually, you don’t see that type of reaction until the ninth inning,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said.

DeGrom finished with 13 strikeouts and whiffed at least one batter in every inning but the seventh, when the Marlins went ahead with three runs on three hits. Right fielder Jordany Valdespin had a two-run single two batters before Reed Johnson -- pinch-hitting for Cosart -- lofted a sacrifice fly.

The rally gave Cosart -- who allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings -- a chance at earning the win, but the Mets batted around in the bottom of the seventh and scored three unearned runs to put deGrom back in position to get the victory.

But the Marlins strung together four straight singles -- including a two-run hit by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria -- off right-hander Jeurys Familia (2-5) in the top of the eighth.

One out later, catcher Jeff Mathis singled home pinch-runner Ed Lucas with the decisive run.

“Really excited about the way this team has battled all year, not just tonight,” Mathis said. “We’ve been making it interesting all year. Get behind, just not quitting, keep battling. It’s fun to be a part of.”

Right-hander Sam Dyson (3-1) recorded the last out of the seventh inning. Right-handers Chris Hatcher and Steve Cishek (36th save) closed out the win with a perfect inning apiece.

“We got ahead and then gave it back and then held them down,” Cosart said. “Just a crazy game. But it was a great baseball game. Just happy to be part of a team win.”

Despite the no-decision, deGrom (six hits and one walk) continued to bolster his National League Rookie of the Year candidacy. The 13 strikeouts were the most by a Mets pitcher since Matt Harvey whiffed 13 on June 18, 2013. And the runs deGrom allowed in the seventh snapped a streak of 28 straight innings without surrendering an earned run.

DeGrom is 8-6 with a 2.68 ”ERA and 134 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings. His main competition for the Rookie of the Year award, Cincinnati outfielder Billy Hamilton, is hitting .258 with 56 stolen bases.

“I really try not to think about (the Rookie of the Year),” deGrom said. “I just try to go out there and do my best every time.”

Shortstop Wilmer Flores had a two-run double in the first for the Mets (72-79), who lost for the fourth time in five games and are three losses away from a sixth straight sub-.500 season. Third baseman Daniel Murphy, catcher Travis d‘Arnaud and right fielder Curtis Granderson all had an RBI apiece in the seventh.

NOTES: Mets RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw off the Citi Field mound Monday afternoon for the first time since he was injured last August. He threw his entire arsenal, except for the slider, during a simulated game. Harvey will be shut down for the rest of the season but will enter spring training with no restrictions. ... Mets RHP Vic Black (right rotator cuff strain) won’t throw for several days. but the Mets hope he can pitch in a game again this season. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton, who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a pitch last Thursday, is scheduled for more doctor’s appointments on Tuesday. Stanton still hopes to return this season. ... INF/OF Jordany Valdespin became the fourth different Marlins player to start in right field in as many games since Stanton got hurt.