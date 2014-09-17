Flores belts two homers to lead Mets past Marlins

NEW YORK -- One of baseball’s oldest adages is that any September surges by unproven players should be viewed with skepticism. But at the very least, New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores is using the final month of the season to give himself a chance to prove he’s the real deal in 2015.

Flores continued his hot hitting Tuesday night, when he enjoyed the first two-homer game of his career in a 9-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Flores, who played second base Tuesday but has spent most of the second half at shortstop, finished 3-for-4 with three extra-base hits and three runs scored as well as six RBIs, which tied a career high set against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 2. He is hitting .533 (8-for-15) with three homers and 10 RBIs in the Mets’ last four games.

So as the Mets (73-79) begin planning for next season, can they count on a productive, power-hitting Flores to occupy shortstop? Or is Flores closer to the player who hit .224 with three homers and 18 RBIs in his first 64 games this season?

“We’ve got to be a little bit careful,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “But he’s driven some balls against some pretty good pitching. So we know the power’s there. And I think as the confidence grows, maybe the bat even comes more. But even though it’s September, this can still help him next year.”

Flores said the increased playing time -- he has started 39 of the Mets’ 57 games since the All-Star break -- has helped him adjust to the majors after hitting .310 with 46 homers and 218 RBIs in the minors since the start of the 2012 season.

“It’s still the same baseball,” Flores said. “(Major league) pitchers, they have better command, they know what they’re doing and obviously they’re better. Maybe it takes a little bit more time for some people.”

Flores grounded out in his first at-bat before he doubled home a run during the Mets’ four-run fourth against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. In the fifth, Flores launched a three-run homer to left off right-hander Brad Penny, whom he victimized again for a two-run shot to left in the seventh.

The Mets’ first seven runs were scored with two outs, a welcome change for a team that was 9-for-40 with runners in scoring position over the previous five games.

“It feels good, having in mind that we haven’t been hitting with men in scoring position,” Flores said. “Having this kind of game feels good.”

Right fielder Curtis Granderson went 3-for-4 with an RBI while shortstop Ruben Tejada was 2-for-4 with a two-run double for the Mets, who scored their most runs at home since an 11-2 win over the Phillies on July 30.

Right-hander Bartolo Colon (14-12) scattered 12 hits -- including 11 singles -- but allowed just one run over 7 2/3 innings. He walked none and struck out seven.

The Marlins stranded two runners apiece in the third and fourth before loading the bases with one out in the fifth, when right-hander Buddy Carlyle began warming up. But Colon struck out center fielder Marcell Ozuna and got first baseman Garrett Jones to ground out to short.

“Incredible,” Collins said of the 41-year-old Colon. “Doesn’t get out of his game plan, doesn’t get out of his game and you look up, the guy’s standing there in the eighth inning.”

Colon is the 34th pitcher this season to allow at least 12 hits in a game, but the first one to earn the win.

“They were hitting some good pitches,” Colon said through his interpreter, Mets bullpen coach Ricky Bones. “But it makes me really proud of what I‘m capable to do.”

Right fielder Reed Johnson and second baseman Donovan Solano each had three hits for the Marlins (73-77), who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Left fielder Christian Yelich notched two hits, including an RBI infield single.

“We had a lot of hits, but we didn’t get big hits,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “When they got their hits, they made them count.”

Eovaldi (6-12) gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Mets CF Juan Lagares left after four innings due to a hyperextended right elbow. ... Commissioner Bud Selig, visiting Citi Field as part of his farewell tour, conducted a pre-game press conference in which he said he supports Mets ownership and its low-budget, build-from-within philosophy. The Mets’ payroll has sunk almost $50 million since 2009, shortly after the portfolio of the Wilpon family, which owns the team, was impacted by the Ponzi scheme executed by Bernie Madoff. ... Mets manager Terry Collins said RHP Jacob deGrom, the likely frontrunner for National League Rookie of the Year honors, would make two more starts, as scheduled. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria was scratched due to a sore left shoulder. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton, who suffered multiple facial fractures when he was hit in the face by a pitch on Thursday, visited with doctors throughout the day in Miami. He posted on social media before-and-after pictures of his face, which was far less swollen and bloodied Tuesday.