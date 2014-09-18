Marlins end road trip with win over Mets

NEW YORK -- The Miami Marlins were happy Wednesday night to complete the most trying road trip of the season with a .500 mark. They were even happier at the prospect of returning home and seeing right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, their fallen MVP candidate.

Second baseman Donovan Solano and center fielder Marcell Ozuna each had three hits and Ozuna made one of the defensive gems that helped preserve the Marlins’ wire-to-wire lead in a 4-3 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Marlins won two of three from the Mets and won four of the final five games they played to finish went 5-5 on a 10-game, three-city road trip that was marred by the frightening, season-ending injuries suffered last Thursday by Stanton, who was hit in the face by a pitch from Milwaukee right-hander Mike Fiers.

“No doubt that’s a nice win for us and for our team,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “And no doubt an emotional trip for us, losing ‘G’ and all that we went through.”

The beaning resulted in multiple facial fractures, several lost teeth and more than 20 stitches for Stanton, who bled profusely in the batter’s box.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of salvaging the road trip once we kind of got over the hangover effect from that,” said Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee, who had two singles Wednesday.

Stanton, who was hitting .288 and leading the National League in homers (37) and RBIs (105) when he was injured, hoped to play again this season. But Redmond said prior to Wednesday’s game that while Stanton is recovering quickly, he won’t be fully healed in time to return to the field.

Redmond said Stanton was in good spirits Wednesday and looking forward to seeing teammates on Thursday, when the Marlins -- who have hung Stanton’s jersey in their dugout in each of the five games he’s missed -- begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

The feeling is mutual.

“I know everybody’s looking forward to getting on the plane and hopefully seeing him within the next couple days,” McGehee said. “I know everybody’s concerned about him and looking forward to seeing him in person.”

The Marlins ensured they’d head to see Stanton on a winning note thanks to a two-run first inning in which they strung together four straight singles.

Solano had the first hit and scored the first run on a wild pitch by Mets right-hander Dillon Gee. Three pitches later, first baseman Garrett Jones’ infield single up the third-base line scored McGehee.

Solano delivered an RBI single in the second to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Mets scored twice in the fifth off right-hander Henderson Alvarez, but the Marlins limited the damage thanks to a pair of impressive defensive plays. With one out and runners at first and second, Jones made a diving stop of third baseman Daniel Murphy’s shot up the first base line.

Catcher Travis d‘Arnaud walked and first baseman Lucas Duda delivered a two-run single, after which second baseman Wilmer Flores hit a long fly to centerfield, where Ozuna made a running, leaping catch at the wall to rob Flores of the go-ahead two-run hit.

“When we start making those plays defensively and we get a couple runs, I really feel like we’re going to win that ballgame,” Redmond said.

Alvarez (11-6) gave up two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

Left fielder Christian Yelich gave the Marlins a 4-2 lead in the seventh with an RBI double. Duda walked and scored in the eighth on a groundout by right fielder Curtis Granderson, but Marlins right-hander Steve Cishek -- the fifth Miami pitcher -- earned his 37th save with a perfect ninth.

Duda reached base in all four plate appearances for the Mets (73-80), who are two losses away from clinching their sixth straight losing season. Left fielder Matt den Dekker had two hits.

Gee (7-8) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 2/3 innings. He also singled in the fifth -- his first hit in 36 at-bats this season -- and scored the Mets’ first run.

“It’s nice to finally get that hit,” Gee said. “But it would have been nicer if it resulted in a win.”

NOTES: The Marlins had 11 hits, including 10 singles. Of their 35 hits in the series, 30 were singles. ... Marlins manager Mike Redmond said he’s not sure whether slumping RHP Nathan Eovaldi will remain in the rotation. Eovaldi lost Tuesday and is 0-6 with a 6.56 ERA in his last seven starts. ... Mets CF Juan Lagares (hyperextended right elbow) will be out for at least a few days, though manager Terry Collins hopes he can return this season. ... Mets RF Curtis Granderson hit into a double play in the fourth inning, the first time he’s grounded into a double play in 742 at-bats dating back to May 14, 2013.