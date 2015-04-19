Red-hot Mets get another stellar effort from deGrom

NEW YORK -- For the New York Mets, being asked in the first two weeks of this season about the frequency with which they score runs in the middle to late innings sure beats the alternative -- being asked why they don’t score at all -- that was experienced all too often the previous three seasons.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom threw seven shutout innings Saturday, when the Mets scored three vital runs in the sixth inning of a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

The red-hot Mets (9-3) have won seven in a row to open a 1 1/2-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The lead is the largest for the Mets since April 9, 2012.

The early-season run has been defined by not only strong pitching -- deGrom’s effort lowered the starting staff’s ERA to 2.58 -- but also a methodical offense that has done its most damage in the third and fourth trips through the order.

Of the 51 runs the Mets have scored, 29 have come after the fourth inning. And of the 30 runs they’ve scored during the first six games of the season-opening homestand, 20 have come in the fifth or beyond.

“That’s a really cool stat, that’s awesome,” Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud said. “It shows that we never give up. We’re down early, we don’t think the game’s over. There’s 27 outs and we try to take advantage of every out.”

An RBI single by center fielder Juan Lagares in the second and a solo homer by d‘Arnaud in the fourth gave the Mets a cushion they lacked Friday, when they were no-hit through four innings by Marlins right-hander David Phelps before coming back to beat Miami, 4-1.

“I‘m just glad we score runs, it doesn’t matter what inning to me,” said left fielder Michael Cuddyer with a grin. Cuddyer doubled leading off the sixth and scored on a single by third baseman Eric Campbell.

“I don’t know why. I don’t know if it’s coincidental or what, but I‘m glad it’s happened.”

The Mets are fifth in the National League in runs scored this season after finishing eighth in 2013, 11th in 2013 and 12th in 2012.

The sixth-inning production of Cuddyer, Campbell and shortstop Wilmer Flores -- who blasted a two-run homer to left two batters after Campbell’s single -- proved valuable when the Marlins stormed back for four runs in the eighth and ninth inning.

Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon’s fifth hit of the game, a two-run single off right-hander Carlos Torres, pulled Miami within 5-4. But left-hander Alex Torres struck out left fielder Christian Yelich for his first big league save.

The winning streak is the longest for the Mets since they won eight in a row from June 10-18, 2010.

“I realize it’s early, I certainly understand here we’re at,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Everybody thinks pennant are won in August and September. Maybe they are. But I’ll tell you one thing: If you win early, at least you’re in a dogfight. So we’ll take them while we’re playing good and we’ll continue to push on.”

Campbell was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Cuddyer, Lagares and Flores all had two hits apiece.

deGrom, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, allowed just six hits -- all singles -- in extending his scoreless streak to 18 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out eight.

deGrom’s shutout streak was endangered in the third, when Gordon’s inning-ending groundout was overturned on review. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who was rounding third as Gordon was “thrown out,” was ordered back to third and deGrom struck out Yelich.

In the sixth, deGrom allowed one-out singles to Gordon and Yelich and fell behind right fielder Giancarlo Stanton -- who entered Saturday with homers in his last five games against the Mets -- 3-0 before he came back to strike out the slugger and retire third baseman Martin Prado on a pop-up.

“I went down 3-0 and I said ‘all right, I’ve got to bear down and go right after him.'” deGrom said.

Gordon had an RBI double in the eighth. The five hits and three RBI both tied career highs.

First baseman Mike Morse homered leading off the ninth for the Marlins (3-9), who held a pregame players-only meeting before losing for the sixth time in their last eight games.

“It was great to see us come to life there at the end and put together some nice at-bats and mount a comeback,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “We were one big hit away from tying that game or going ahead.”

Miami right-hander Mat Latos took the loss after giving up two runs, six hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings. His ERA fell from 17.36 to 10.24.

NOTES: Injured Mets RHP Vic Black (shoulder weakness) moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on Saturday, when he threw a scoreless inning. Manager Terry Collins said Black will need to maintain his velocity and command over back-to-back days before being promoted. ... Neither RHP Jeurys Familia, the Mets’ closer, nor LHP Jerry Blevins were available to pitch Saturday. Familia pitched in five of the previous six games while Blevins pitched in four of the last six. ... Slumping Marlins C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was back in the lineup after sitting out three straight games in favor of rookie C J.T. Realmuto. However, manager Mike Redmond said Realmuto would start Sunday. ... Before Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton achieved the feat, the only players to hit home runs in five consecutive games against the Mets were Hank Aaron and Ryan Howard.