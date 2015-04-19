Mets beat Marlins but lose Blevins, d‘Arnaud

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets were a few outs away from their eighth straight win, but when manager Terry Collins scanned through the dugout he noticed it was empty.

Instead, players were inside the clubhouse talking to reliever Jerry Blevins and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud about the serious injuries sustained an inning earlier.

Sunday might have felt like a loss mentally, but when closer Jeruys Familia retired left fielder Giancarlo Stanton for the final out with the tying run in scoring position, the Mets secured a 7-6 victory over the Miami Marlins on a day marred by the two significant injuries.

“It’s not a good day,” Collins said. “It’s a good day we won and we’ll take that away but a tough day for us.”

The toughest part of New York’s 10th win in 13 games occurred in a small span during the seventh.

Blevins came in after starter Matt Harvey (3-0) allowed a run and put two on with nobody out.

While fielding a comebacker from second baseman Dee Gordon, he fractured his left forearm. Blevins completed the play by throwing the glove to first base, was removed from the game and after the game had a cast and sling on after the game.

“It’s really unfortunate,” Harvey said. “We’re playing such good baseball right now and the last thing you want is something like that to happen.”

“It’s a pretty big letdown,” Blevins said. “It is what it is. I’ll do what I have to do starting tomorrow.”

d‘Arnaud was injured after Alex Torres got the final out of the seventh and the Mets’ lead was reduced to 7-4. On a 1-0 pitch by reliever A.J. Ramos, d‘Arnaud was hit in the right hand, fracturing it as well. Although he took first base, he was quickly removed from the game and the Mets announced the official diagnosis on the injuries an inning later.

“It’s really tough,” New York backup catcher Anthony Recker said. “We didn’t foresee losing anybody.”

Although the Mets began the season with seven straight home wins, breaking the previous record set by the 98-win 1985 team, they also had as many injuries in the last week as losses. The injuries to Blevins and d‘Arnaud occurred five days after third baseman David Wright injured his right hamstring on a stolen base in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.

”We’ve gotten ourselves in this position because we’ve relied so much on our veterans and how they lead and what they say in the clubhouse,“ Collins said. ”If there’s no bigger time to step up and speak up this is going to be the time. They said something when David got hurt.

“There’s going to having to be some attention the next time because I will tell you what in the ninth inning tonight when we found out on the bench when both those guys had broken arms -- dead silence. So they’re big losses.”

Before the injuries the Met put together a seven-run fourth inning against Miami starter Tom Koehler (1-2), who was tagged for seven runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

After the first nine hitters were retired, the Mets sent 12 men to the plate in the fourth.

The Mets tied the game on a on a bases-loaded single by second baseman Daniel Murphy and went ahead on another bases-loaded single by center fielder Juan Lagares. New York took a two-run lead on a bases-loaded walk by left fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis, surged ahead when shortstop Ruben Tejada had a bases-clearing double to the left-center field gap and scored its final run on an RBI single by d‘Arnaud.

“They put together some good at-bats,” Koehler said. “I got myself in a jam and just wasn’t able to make the pitch to get out of it.”

The offense came on a day when Harvey called Collins about 5 1/2 hours before the first pitch and said he was sick. Harvey pitched through it, allowing four runs and eight hits in six-plus innings.

He improved to 7-0 in April while striking out seven without a walk and throwing 63 of 84 pitches for strikes after not being able to swallow and sleep properly due to the illness.

Harvey struck out Stanton twice but was lifted after allowing an RBI single to shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria that made it 7-3. After Blevins recorded the final two outs, Torres allowed a run on a wild pitch but struck out left fielder Christian Yelich.

Buddy Carlyle gave up two runs on consecutive sacrifice flies in the eighth but got out of it. Familia had the tying run on second but ended the win by getting Stanton on a ground ball to third.

The Marlins, who lost their fourth straight, struck out nine times and had 40 strikeouts in the four-game series, with Yelich and Stanton combining for six.

“Anytime you lose, it’s frustrating,” Yelich said. “It’s just how it’s been going.”

NOTES: Although RHP Matt Harvey started for New York, his name barely came up in manager Terry Collins’ pregame press conference. There was only one question about Harvey and it was the fifth question. ... New York LF Michael Cuddyer had the day off from the starting lineup although he is hitting .440 in his last seven games. ... Collins also said that RHP Carlos Torres had Sunday off after appearing in seven of the previous nine games. ... Miami 2B Dee Gordon has with 70 stolen bases since the start of last year and that is more than four teams including the Marlins. ... Marlins C Jarrod Saltalmacchia sat for the third time in four games. He is hitless in 11 at-bats on the road trip and has two hits in 25 at-bats with 12 strikeouts this season.