Haren, Marlins win battle against Harvey, Mets

NEW YORK -- Nobody had to remind Miami Marlins right-hander Dan Haren, whose Twitter handle is “ithrow88,” about the kind of stuff possessed by his Friday night mound opponent.

So the last thing Haren was going to do once the Marlins scored three fourth-inning runs against New York Mets ace right-hander Matt Harvey was squander the gift.

First baseman Justin Bour hit a three-run homer in the fourth and Haren threw seven solid innings of four-hit ball as the Marlins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win at Citi Field.

“I knew coming into the game I had no margin for error,” Haren said. “Getting a three-run lead -- I wasn’t expecting that, so I had to make it stick.”

Haren made it stick by not throwing a single pitch faster than Harvey’s slowest offering.

Harvey, who suffered from what the Mets called “dead arm” while pitching a career-low four innings against Pittsburgh last Saturday, was spinning off 98 mph fastballs and throwing changeups and sliders both clocked at or slightly above 90 mph. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Haren kept the Mets off-balance with a well-spotted fastball that hovered in the 84-85 mph range.

“Harvey’s unbelievable -- he’s got a dead arm, he’s throwing 98,” Haren said as a wry grin crossed his face. “When I have a dead arm, I‘m throwing, like, 80.”

Haren gave up solo homers to first baseman Lucas Duda and right fielder Curtis Granderson but allowed just one other baserunner to get into scoring position. He escaped a mild jam after Granderson’s leadoff homer in the sixth when third baseman Ruben Tejada singled before Haren struck out Duda and got second baseman Daniel Murphy to hit into a 4-6-3 double play.

Haren walked one and struck out four in improving to 5-2 and lowering his ERA to 3.03.

“Just another tremendous outing by Dan,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s just a pro. He makes pitch after pitch. He knows how to expand. He works vertical. It’s really fun to watch him out there do what he does.”

For the first three innings, it appeared as if Haren might not be able to do anything to steal the attention from Harvey. The Mets’ electric 26-year-old, throwing as hard as ever after his October 2013 Tommy John surgery, struck out the side in 10 pitches in the first and set down the first nine batters he faced, including six by strikeout.

“I really thought the way he started the game tonight -- he’s got it tonight,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

But any buzz about a perfect game or no-hitter ended when second baseman Dee Gordon bunted for a single on the second pitch of the fourth inning.

Gordon stole second before third baseman Martin Prado walked. After Gordon went to third on a flyout by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, Bour wrapped Harvey’s first pitch around the right field foul pole.

“A situation where the guys in front of me did a good job getting on base and getting into scoring position,” Bour said. “Harvey’s obviously got nasty stuff and it’s not really a situation where I want to get behind. First pitch there, I was able to hit it good.”

Duda homered leading off the bottom of the inning, but the Marlins (19-30) added another run in the fifth when shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria singled, went to second on a bunt by Haren and scored on Prado’s two-out single.

That run came in handy in the ninth when right-hander A.J. Ramos allowed a single to Tejada and a one-out bloop RBI double to Murphy before retiring left fielder Michael Cuddyer and shortstop Wilmer Flores to lock up his third save and the Marlins’ third win in 11 games since Jennings took over as manager.

“Any time you beat a good pitcher like that -- the team feels pretty good about it, I feel good about it,” Haren said.

Harvey (5-3) allowed four runs, six hits and one walk while tying a season high with 11 strikeouts for the Mets (27-22). He has given up 11 runs in his last 12 innings.

“Nobody’s more frustrated than I am about the last two outings,” Harvey said.

NOTES: The game lasted 2:08 -- the second-shortest game of the season for both the Mets and Marlins, who played a game that took just 1:58 in Miami on April 27. ... The injury-plagued Mets got more bad news Friday when general manager Sandy Alderson said C Travis d‘Arnaud, who was nearing the end of his rehab from a broken right ring finger, has a bone bruise on his right hand. Alderson said d‘Arnaud, who was initially injured April 18, will resume his rehab once he can tolerate the wrist discomfort. ... Mets 3B David Wright, who hasn’t played since April 14 because of hamstring and back injuries, received an epidural on Monday in California. ... The Marlins claimed RHP Chad Smith off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Triple-A New Orleans. ... Marlins 1B Michael Morse, who went on the disabled list Tuesday, has a strained hand and has begun strengthening exercises.