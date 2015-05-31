Marlins’ bullpen stellar in win over Mets

NEW YORK -- If the Miami Marlins are going to climb out of the big hole they’ve created over the season’s first 50 games, they could do a lot worse than follow the template provided Saturday by their bullpen.

Six Marlins relievers combined for 5 2/3 shutout innings Saturday, and left fielder Christian Yelich’s two-run seventh-inning single snapped a tie and lifted Miami to a 9-5 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The win was the second in a row for the Marlins (20-30), who crawled out of last place with Friday’s victory over the Mets. Miami moved within 8 1/2 games of the National League East-leading Washington Nationals following Saturday’s triumph.

”You can’t get too caught up in your own record,“ said right-hander Carter Capps, who allowed one hit and struck out two in the seventh inning. ”I was actually talking to some of the guys down there today. You start winning a couple series here and there and all of a sudden you’re back in it.

“You’ve just got to chip away. You don’t have to win every game, but you’ve really got to win these divisional series.”

The Marlins chipped away at the remaining outs Saturday, when right-hander Tom Koehler was staked to a 5-1 lead but was chased during a game-tying rally by the Mets in the fifth.

Right-hander Vin Mazzaro stranded runners at the corners in the fourth before throwing a perfect fifth.

The Mets put runners at the corners again with one out in the sixth against right-hander Bryan Morris, but left-hander Mike Dunn struck out first baseman Lucas Duda and retired second baseman Daniel Murphy on a grounder to short.

Yelich’s hit made a winner out of Dunn (1-3) and Carter survived a leadoff single in the seventh before giving way to right-hander Sam Dyson, who allowed centerfielder Darrell Ceciliani to reach via an error before recording two outs. Right-hander A.J. Ramos retired Duda, the Mets’ leading home run hitter, to end the eighth.

“We were able to shut it down,” Capps said. “Mazzaro came in and did a great job. That’s all you ask for -- one guy struggling, you’ve got to have another guy step up.”

The Marlins got some insurance in the ninth via back-to-back homers by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (his second of the game) and first baseman Jeff Baker. Ramos worked around a hit in the bottom half to complete his fourth save.

“Phenomenal -- phenomenal job,” said Koehler, who couldn’t keep track of how many relievers the Marlins used. “Seven of them. I think it was seven, right? Six? All six of them (did) an absolutely incredible job.”

The Marlins also had a day to remember at the plate. Every starter except Koehler had at least one hit as Miami scored its most runs since it beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1 on April 23.

“The Marlins have a very good lineup and you have to pitch,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “They swing the bats and you have to pitch and when you don‘t, they can beat you up.”

Of the Marlins’ 14 hits, eight went for extra-bases, including a two-run double by shortstop Donovan Solano in the second, Stanton’s solo homer in the third and a two-run homer by catcher J.T. Realmuto in the fourth.

“Today was a big day for all of our hitters,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “It’s great to see them step in there and pick each other up and produce with extra-base hits.”

Koehler was charged with all five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out just one over 3 1/3 innings. He also survived a scare in the second inning, when a comebacker by Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki hit Koehler in his right shoulder, caromed off the side of his head and knocked his hat off.

Duda had an RBI double in the first. Right fielder Curtis Granderson delivered an RBI single in the fourth immediately before third baseman Ruben Tejada tied the game with a three-run double.

Tejada and shortstop Wilmer Flores had two hits apiece.

Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese’s struggles continued as he allowed five runs (four earned), seven hits and no walks while striking out three in a season-low four innings. In his last four starts, Niese has allowed 23 runs (20 earned) in 20 innings.

“All my mistakes are getting hit,” Niese said. “It’s been frustrating the last four starts. I‘m just going to continue to work and right the ship.”

NOTES: Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria didn’t start Saturday because of a bruised left shoulder sustained in the ninth inning Friday night, when Hechavarria collided with LF Christian Yelich as a bloop double by Mets 2B Daniel Murphy fell in between them. Manager Dan Jennings said Hechavarria is day-to-day. ... Jennings said RHP Jose Urena and LHP Brad Hand, each of whom made their first starts of the season this week, will remain in the rotation and start Monday and Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. ... Mets RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) allowed one run in one inning for Double-A Binghamton on Friday. ... OF Michael Conforto, the Mets’ first-round pick last year, was promoted from Single-A St. Lucie to Binghamton on Friday and was expected to debut Saturday.