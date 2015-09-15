Mets defeat Marlins for eighth straight win

NEW YORK -- Old habits die hard for David Wright, the perennial commissioner of the New York Mets’ fantasy football league who grimaced Monday night as he walked by a television airing a missed field goal in the San Francisco 49ers-Minnesota Vikings game. But he’s certainly enjoying adjusting to a September in which he and his teammates have far more riding on the diamond than they do on the faux gridiron.

Wright laced a tie-breaking ground-rule RBI double with two outs in the seventh inning Monday night as the Mets produced another comeback win by beating the Miami Marlins, 4-3, at Citi Field.

With their season-high eighth straight win, the Mets (83-61) reduced their magic number for clinching the National League East to 10. New York’s lead remained 9 1/2 games by virtue of the Washington Nationals’ 8-7, 10-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It’s fun coming in here in the clubhouse hooting and hollering,” Wright said. “September baseball -- it’s been awhile since I’ve experienced coming in here and flipping on the TV to different games and celebrating wins like that.”

For much of the summer, it appeared as if the Mets would not be in a race in September, never mind running away with the NL East, or that Wright would be a part of whatever took place in the season’s final month.

Wright suffered a right hamstring strain on April 14 and ended up missing more than four months after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal column, in late May.

The Mets, meanwhile, went 35-44 following a 14-4 start and fell as many as 4 1/2 games behind the Nationals in early July. But New York fortified a previously anemic lineup in the week leading up to the trading deadline, when utilitymen Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson and power-hitting outfielder Yoenis Cespedes were acquired.

In their last 47 games, the Mets are 34-13 and lead baseball in runs scored (287) and home runs (81). Wright returned to the lineup on Aug. 24 and has hit .275 with five extra-base hits and eight multi-hit efforts in 16 games.

“It’s just nice to be in a lineup where it’s not just one or two or three guys that you have to rely on to get the job done (and) if they don‘t, it’s almost like a punch in the gut,” Wright said. “We’ve got plenty of guys that get the job done here. And it’s a good feeling to be a part of that type of lineup.”

The Mets exhibited the depth of their lineup Monday, when Cespedes hit a solo homer -- his 17th blast in the last 31 games -- in the third. The Marlins tied the game in the fifth on an RBI groundout by shortstop Miguel Rojas and took a 3-1 lead in the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles by left fielder Derek Dietrich and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The Mets tied the game in a four-pitch span in the bottom of the inning, when, with two outs, Uribe doubled and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud homered.

“We just never give up,” d‘Arnaud said. “We know we’re never out of it.”

In the seventh, shortstop Wilmer Flores drew a one-out walk against Marlins right-hander Kyle Barraclough (2-1). Pinch-runner Eric Young stole second, after which pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson, batting for right-handed pitcher Hansel Robles, drew a walk and pinch-hitter Michael Conforto popped out to first base.

Wright, who also doubled in the first, then bounced a double over the center-field wall.

“Wilmer Flores hit fourth for us and now he’s hitting eighth,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “No disrespect, believe me, to Wilmer Flores. He’s put together a fine offensive year. Just tells you the pieces we have now that we can put in the middle of the lineup.”

Robles (4-2) threw a hitless seventh. Right-handers Addison Reed and Jeurys Familia retired the final six batters in order, with Familia earning his 41st save.

Mets right-hander Logan Verrett allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings.

Dietrich and Realmuto each had two hits for the Marlins (61-83) while second baseman Dee Gordon had two hits, a run scored and a stolen base.

Marlins left-hander Justin Nicolino allowed three runs on six hits -- including d‘Arnaud’s homer -- and one walk while striking out two over six innings.

“Two outs, it was his game, and we wanted him to get through that inning with the two outs,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said.

NOTES: Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes was named the National League Player of the Week after hitting .345 with an NL-high four homers and a major league-leading 12 RBI. ... Mets OF/1B Michael Cuddyer returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 1. A sore right wrist limited him to five plate appearances in the last 11 games. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left hamate bone) took batting practice before the game. Stanton, who was injured June 26, will be with the Marlins throughout a seven-game road trip that began Monday. Manager Dan Jennings said he is still hopeful Stanton can return this season. ... Marlins RHP Carter Capps (right elbow strain) threw a bullpen session Monday. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3.