Cabrera's injury overshadows Mets win over Marlins

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets fared well without Asdrubal Cabrera for the final six innings Saturday night. Now the Mets can only hope they won't be without their leader for a far longer period of time.

Cabrera's left thumb injury overshadowed another offensive outburst by the Mets on Saturday, when Jay Bruce collected three RBIs off a pair of doubles to lead New York to an 11-3 rout of the Marlins at Citi Field.

Cabrera was injured diving for Marcell Ozuna's single in the third inning. The 31-year-old, whose willingness to play through chronic leg and knee injuries has endeared him to teammates since he joined the Mets prior to last season, landed awkwardly on his left hand and writhed in pain as every other New York player on the field raced to his side.

After a couple minutes, Cabrera stood up and walked off the field with trainer Ray Ramirez. Jose Reyes, who moved from third base to shortstop, accompanied Cabrera to the dugout and repeatedly patted him on the shoulder and waist.

"If anyone knows him, it speaks for itself," Bruce said of the Mets' reaction to Cabrera's injury. "A true professional. He's still fairly young, but he has a lot of experience in the major leagues. He knows how to win. He is ready to go every single day and that's something that you need and it's something that is a big part of our team."

X-rays on the thumb were negative, but Cabrera is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday. The Mets went 6-12 when Cabrera missed three weeks with a strained patella tendon in his left knee last August before going 27-13 upon his return to win one of the National League wild card spots.

"I was right at the dugout last year when he came across home plate (and) hurt his knee," Mets manager Terry Collins, referring to when Cabrera was hurt scoring a run on July 31. "And I didn't see him in (as) much pain as he was in today. I don't know how bad it is, but he's certainly hurting."

The Mets already have four Opening Day starters on the disabled list: First baseman Lucas Duda, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left fielder Yoenis Cespedes and right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Thanks in large part to Cabrera, the Mets led 5-1 when he exited.

Cabrera's RBI double in the first drove home the first run of a five-run inning in which New York sent 11 batters to the plate. Bruce's double scored Cabrera and Jose Reyes (single), Kevin Plawecki (sacrifice fly) and Michael Conforto (bases-loaded walk) added an RBI apiece.

A 39-minute rain delay began as soon as Cabrera entered the dugout, after which Marlins right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne (0-1) set New York down in order in the third and fourth.

The Mets began adding on in the fifth, when T.J. Rivera delivered an RBI single, Curtis Granderson scored on a passed ball and Michael Conforto coaxed his second bases-loaded walk of the game.

The Mets scored three more runs in the seventh, when Wilmer Flores, who replaced Cabrera in the batting order, collected an RBI on a fielder's choice grounder before Bruce missed a three-run homer by a few feet and settled for a two-run double.

"The game doesn't stop for anybody, it's a brutal fact of sports," Bruce said. "I know that, obviously, Asdrubal wouldn't want us to play any differently or do any of that."

Reyes was the only other player with two hits for the Mets (14-15), who have won three straight and six of their last eight. New York drew seven walks Saturday and benefited from three Marlins errors that yielded five unearned runs.

"We didn't help ourselves tonight, that's for sure," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Right-hander Robert Gsellman (2-2) earned the win after allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer and Marcell Ozuna laced a two-run shot for the Marlins (12-17), who have lost three straight and nine of their last 11. J.T. Realmuto had three hits.

Despaigne took the loss in his season debut after giving up eight runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings. He retired 11 in a row after Conforto's first bases-loaded walk.

"O (Despaigne) kind of hung in there after that first inning," Mattingly said. "Could have been really, really bad for us, as far as our bullpen."

NOTES: Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (lat) said he can't throw for six weeks after being injured last Sunday. ... Marlins CF Christian Yelich (hamstring) did not play but is expected to return to the lineup Sunday.