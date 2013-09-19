Preview: Marlins at Nationals

The Washington Nationals’ margin for error is virtually non-existent, so continuing their success against the cellar-dwelling Miami Marlins is paramount. With just 10 contests remaining, the Nationals look to chip into their 5 1/2-game deficit in the race for the second wild card on Thursday when they open a four-game series against the lowly Marlins. Washington has won six of its last seven meetings and 11 of 15 overall this season against its National League East rival.

Washington suffered just its fourth loss in 17 contests in September with a 5-2 setback to Atlanta on Wednesday. The Nationals will look to rebound with left-hander Gio Gonzalez, who celebrates his 28th birthday with an unexpected present - an unscheduled start as fireballer Stephen Strasburg was pushed back to Saturday with right forearm tightness. Miami posted just its third win in 13 outings Wednesday as Ed Lucas’ homer to lead off the 10th inning stood up in a 4-3 triumph over Philadelphia.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (4-4, 3.97 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (10-7, 3.40)

Alvarez scattered four hits over seven sizzling innings Saturday as Miami won the opener of a doubleheader against the New York Mets. The 23-year-old permitted one run on three hits in 1 2/3 innings against Washington on Aug. 28, but a lengthy rain delay ended his evening. Alvarez has only yielded one homer in 81 2/3 innings this season.

Gonzalez saw his three-start winning streak come to an end Saturday as he yielded four runs on nine hits in six innings in a loss to the Phillies. The Hialeah, Fla., native was undone in the final frame - highlighted by a bases-clearing double by Carlos Ruiz. Gonzalez handcuffed Miami on Aug. 29, scattering three hits over seven stellar innings en route to a 9-0 rout.

WALK-OFFS

1. Denard Span’s career-best 29-game hitting streak is the longest in the majors this season - and one away from matching the Nationals’ mark (Ryan Zimmerman, 2009) and two shy of the franchise record (Vladimir Guerrero, 1999 with Montreal).

2. Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton, who belted a two-run homer Wednesday, has hit safely in 11 of 14 contests.

3. Washington RF Jayson Werth has collected an RBI in four of his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Marlins 2