Preview: Marlins at Nationals

Jordan Zimmermann can move one step closer to 20 victories when the Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins in the second of a four-game series Friday night. Zimmermann leads the National League with 18 wins and cannot afford to stumble with the Nationals sitting five games behind Cincinnati for the second wild card with nine games remaining. “I’ll trade all those wins in for a spot in the playoffs,” Zimmermann said. “That’s the only thing that matters right now.”

Bryce Harper etched his name into the history books in the series opener, belting what turned out to be the decisive three-run homer as Washington improved to 14-4 in September. The blast allowed Harper to join Tony Conigliaro as the only players with a pair of 20-homer seasons by the age of 21. Denard Span had his 29-game hitting streak snapped for the Nationals, who are 12-4 in the season series against Miami and have won seven of the last eight.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jacob Turner (3-7, 3.51 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (18-8, 3.33)

Turner has not won since the All-Star break, going 0-6 in his last 11 outings and failing to get through six innings in his last seven starts. He had a rocky outing against the Nationals on Sept. 8, lasting only four innings and giving up five runs on nine hits -- including a pair of homers. He also was taken deep twice in his last start, when he allowed three runs on five hits in five innings versus the Mets.

Zimmermann won his third consecutive start last time out, limiting Philadelphia to two runs and seven hits over seven innings. He has allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts and has been outstanding at home with an 11-3 record and 2.82 ERA in 17 starts. Zimmermann faced the Marlins in two of his first three starts this season, winning both and giving up four runs in 15 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper is 3-for-6 with a pair of homers against Turner.

2. Marlins 1B Ed Lucas is 11-for-23 during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Nationals RHP Rafael Soriano notched his 42nd save Thursday, tying his total from 2012, and is three shy of his career high set with Tampa Bay in 2010.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Marlins 2