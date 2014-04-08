Preview: Marlins at Nationals

The Miami Marlins are off to a 5-2 start and will try to keep their newfound offense rolling when they begin a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals on Tuesday. These are not your older brother’s Marlins as they led the major leagues in runs scored through Sunday with 42 after recording the fewest in 2013 - 85 less than the second-worst Chicago White Sox. One of the big reasons - literally and figuratively - is 6-6, 240-pound Giancarlo Stanton (.345, two homers, 12 RBIs, seven runs).

Washington also is out of the gates quickly at 4-2 despite losing two of three to National League East nemesis Atlanta, Bryce Harper going three for his first 21 after shrugging off an Opening Day injury and Jordan Zimmermann having his first start delayed because of flu-like symptoms. While the Nationals have lost 10 of their last 13 to the Braves at home, Washington won nine of 10 at Nationals Park against Miami in 2013 and dominated the season series 14-5. The Marlins’ Henderson Alvarez hurt himself in the field in a season-opening loss and will oppose Gio Gonzalez, who helped himself at the plate and pitched six strong innings in his victorious bow.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 1.50)

Alvarez yielded six runs - three earned - and seven hits in three-plus innings while committing a throwing error and uncorking a wild pitch which allowed a run to score in a 6-5 loss to Colorado on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Venezuelan, who no-hit Detroit in his final start of 2013, is 0-2 with a 4.43 ERA in four starts against Washington - 0-1, 4.05 in three outings last season. The Nationals are hitting .350 against Alvarez, with Harper feasting the most (5-for-10, two homers, four RBIs).

Gonzalez, 64-37 with a 3.14 ERA since the start of 2010, yielded one run and three hits, walked one and struck out six in Washington’s 5-1 victory over the Mets in New York on Wednesday and also belted his third career home run. The 28-year-old Hialeah, Fla., native is 4-2 with a 1.76 ERA in six starts against Miami - 3-0, 0.95 in 19 innings over three outings last season. The Marlins’ roster is hitting .193 against Gonzalez, who has little trouble with Stanton (1-for-10, four strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 3B Casey McGehee has made an immediate impact in his first season with the Marlins, starting 9-for-24 with four doubles, five walks and 10 RBIs.

2. Washington’s Anthony Rendon is 9-for-23 with a homer and five RBIs, and has played well at second base and while filling in at third for Ryan Zimmerman (sore shoulder).

3. The Marlins didn’t reach 42 runs until their 19th game in 2013.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Marlins 2