Preview: Marlins at Nationals

After a disappointing first four months that ruined last season, the injury-plagued Washington Nationals are not exactly lighting it up yet in the opening half of 2014. The Nationals look to change that when they start a nine-game homestand against the Miami Marlins on Monday. Washington (25-25) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday, while Miami brings its 6-17 road record into town along with the major league’s RBI leader in Giancarlo Stanton (47).

Stanton hopes to rebound after striking out five times in the last two games, but the Marlins have been a much deeper offensive team this season after scoring the least runs in the majors in 2013. Washington is without sluggers Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman due to injuries, but Adam LaRoche returned from the disabled list Sunday and went 1-for-4. Ian Desmond leads the Nationals with nine homers and 29 RBIs, although he is batting only .241.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.41 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (3-2, 3.42)

Eovaldi has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven outings but managed to post only his second victory in that span Wednesday against Philadelphia. The 24-year-old Houston native yielded three runs (one earned) and 10 hits over six innings in that start. LaRoche is 4-for-8 lifetime against Eovaldi, who is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in three career starts versus Washington.

Roark has given the Nationals a chance to win almost every time out, surrendering three or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts - and two or fewer in five of the last six. He did not get a decision at Miami on April 16 in a 6-3 victory, permitting three runs over 6 1/3 innings. Derek Dietrich hit a three-run homer in that contest against Roark, who is 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA versus Miami in four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington has scored 39 runs in winning five of the previous six meetings this season, including the sweep of a three-game set at home from April 8-10.

2. Miami 3B Casey McGehee is batting .423 with runners in scoring position - second in the majors - with 25 RBIs in the same scenario.

3. The Nationals are among the league leaders with 14 comeback victories.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Nationals 2