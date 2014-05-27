Preview: Marlins at Nationals

Giancarlo Stanton has belted more home runs at Nationals Park than any other road venue and the slugger can add to that total when his Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Stanton hit his 14th homer in 34 career games at Washington on Monday in the series-opening 3-2 win and has more blasts (21) against the Nationals than any other team. Washington looks to contain Stanton, the major-league RBI leader, and turn its fortunes around after dropping five of the last six.

Stanton has slammed 15 homers and is one shy of becoming the first player in Marlins history to reach 50 RBIs before June 1. Two of the Nationals’ top sluggers – Ryan Zimmerman and Bryce Harper – are on the disabled list, but Adam LaRoche is 8-for-22 against Miami this season after his two-run homer Monday. Washington has still beaten the Marlins five of seven in 2014 and is 12-2 against them at home the last two seasons.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (2-3, 3.21 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Blake Treinen (0-2, 1.56)

Alvarez has been up and down all season, gaining his only two victories with shutouts and failing to get a decision in his last outing despite tossing seven scoreless frames. The Venezuela native also yielded four or more runs in three of his last five starts. Alvarez lost to Washington on April 8 - giving up three runs (one earned) over 5 2/3 innings - and is 0-3 versus the Nationals with a 3.81 ERA in five starts overall.

Treinen lost in his first two major-league starts while allowing five runs (two earned) in 10 2/3 innings and he walked five in his last outing at Pittsburgh. The University of South Dakota product gave up two hits in two scoreless innings against Miami on April 14. Treinen, who was originally drafted by Miami in 2010 but did not sign, compiled a 2-0 record and 1.96 ERA in six starts with Triple-A Syracuse earlier this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington RF Jayson Werth is 7-for-25 with eight runs scored, three homers and 10 RBIs against the Marlins this season.

2. Miami leads the league in infield hits with 60 after CF Marcell Ozuna reached on one in the series opener.

3. The Nationals are 21-1 when it records four runs or more this season.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Nationals 1