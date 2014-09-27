Preview: Marlins at Nationals

With the National League’s top playoff seed tucked away, the Washington Nationals just hope to stay sharp as they host the Miami Marlins on Saturday. The Nationals clinched home field throughout the NL playoffs when the teams split a doubleheader Friday. Miami still has something to play for, as the Marlins are tied with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for second place in the NL East.

The Marlins hope they saved some offense for right-hander Nathan Eovaldi after scoring two runs or fewer in his last three starts and 10 of his last 13. Eovaldi might not see many of the Nationals’ regulars with Washington having locked up the NL’s top seed. Stephen Strasburg, who gets the start for Washington, hasn’t allowed a run over his past two starts and recorded seven innings of three-hit ball to beat Miami on Sunday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (6-13, 4.44 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (13-11, 3.23)

Eovaldi has lost nine of his 10 decisions since the All-Star break -- and seven straight since his last win Aug. 8 -- but he is coming off a solid outing against the Nationals on Sunday. The 24-year-old held Washington to two runs over six innings but was saddled with a tough-luck loss in a 2-1 defeat. Eovaldi is 2-3 with a 5.23 ERA in six starts against Washington and has split two decisions in three meetings this year.

Strasburg is working on a 14-inning scoreless streak as he aims to stay sharp for the postseason. The 26-year-old former No. 1 pick has posted quality starts in seven of his last eight outings, going 5-1 with a 1.88 ERA over that span. Strasburg is 8-5 with a 3.66 ERA in 18 starts against the Marlins, but has split four meetings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria is 7-for-12 over his past three games after going 1-for-20 in his previous six. He is 3-for-19 with six strikeouts versus Strasburg.

2. Strasburg has a 2.61 ERA at home in his career, compared with 3.56 on the road.

3. Miami 3B Casey McGehee, who has matched his career high of 174 hits set in 2010 with Milwaukee, is 1-for-12 against Strasburg.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Marlins 1