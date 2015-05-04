Preview: Marlins at Nationals

The Washington Nationals’ offense is sputtering again, although it’d be hard to tell from their weekend results. The Nationals won the final two games of their four-game set with the New York Mets and aim to push their winning streak to three games Monday versus the visiting Miami Marlins.

Washington, which ranked 22nd in the majors in batting average (.236) entering Sunday, posted 1-0 wins on Saturday and Sunday after getting shut out Friday. Never before in its franchise history - dating to their days as the Montreal Expos - had the team won back-to-back 1-0 games. Winners in five of their last six games, the Nationals will turn to Jordan Zimmermann, who is 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA lifetime against the Marlins. Miami, which had won nine of 10 prior to Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia, counters with David Phelps, who has a 1.53 ERA since joining the starting rotation.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Jordan Zimmermann (2-2, 4.88)

Phelps has given up three runs in 17 2/3 innings since joining the rotation and has yet to allow a home run in 18 2/3 innings this season. Right-handers are batting just .194 against Phelps, who has faced only four Marlins players in his career. However, one of those players has strong career numbers against him, as Yunel Escobar is 4-for-11 with a walk versus Phelps.

Zimmermann has pitched better than his numbers indicate, as he is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA aside from one poor start against Boston. He worked a season-high seven innings on Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out a season-high seven against Atlanta. The start before that was a no-decision against Miami, which reached the 28-year-old for two runs over six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins INF Martin Prado is 8-for-20 (.400) with three doubles lifetime against Zimmermann.

2. Miami has played 12 straight games in which the losing team has scored three runs or fewer.

3. The Marlins swept a three-game home series with the Nationals last month, outscoring Washington by a combined 17-4.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Marlins 1