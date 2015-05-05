Preview: Marlins at Nationals

Yunel Escobar had one of the best games of his career in the opener and strives to come through again Tuesday when the Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins. Escobar recorded a career-high five hits as the Nationals posted a 6-4 win over the Marlins on Monday for their sixth win in seven games.

Escobar delivered the decisive two-run single to cap Washington’s four-run eighth inning and raised his batting average to .311. “He’s a professional hitter and a professional ballplayer,” shortstop Ian Desmond told reporters. “We absolutely love him.” Miami has lost two straight after a stretch in which it won nine of 10 games. “It was a tough night, no doubt,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond told reporters. “We coughed up two leads later. You can’t go on the road and cough up leads. That’ll cost you.”

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Mat Latos (0-3, 6.86 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (2-2, 4.60)

Latos strained his left hamstring while batting in his last start when he allowed three runs and five hits in five innings against the New York Mets. He was cleared to make the start against the Nationals after a strong bullpen session Saturday and is aiming to make his sixth outing his first winning one of the campaign. Latos is 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA in eight career starts against Washington, including a no-decision April 24 when he allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Strasburg defeated the Mets in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has allowed one run or fewer in 12 of his 20 career starts against the Marlins but he lost to Miami on April 25 when he gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings. Strasburg is 9-6 with a 3.58 ERA but has allowed three homers and six doubles to Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton in just 30 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals OF Jayson Werth is 1-for-15 against Latos.

2. Marlins OF Christian Yelich (back) began a rehab stint Monday and could return for Thursday’s game with San Francisco.

3. Washington INF Anthony Rendon (knee) now faces an uncertain return date after suffering an oblique injury during a minor-league rehab stint.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Nationals 5