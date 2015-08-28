Preview: Marlins at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are hoping two extra days of rest will pay dividends for ace Max Scherzer when they host the Miami Marlins on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Scherzer has won only once in seven starts since the All-Star break - against Miami - and had Wednesday’s scheduled start pushed back so he can face the New York Mets twice over the last month.

The Nationals have won four of their last five contests but have been unable to make any inroads on the National League East-leading New York Mets. Washington, which trails the Mets by 6 1/2 games, is dealing with a rash of injuries after center fielder Michael Taylor (knee) and third baseman Yunel Escobar (hand) were hurt in Thursday’s 4-2 victory over San Diego and are both listed as day-to-day. In addition, center fielder Denard Span, who came off the disabled list earlier this week, is going back on the DL with left hip inflammation related to the back issues that had sidelined him. The Marlins have dropped six of their last seven games, scoring two runs or fewer in each of the losses.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (1-1, 4.88 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (11-10, 2.79)

Conley was a hard-luck loser in the best start of his brief major-league career, limiting the Philadelphia Phillies to one run on three hits over a season-high six innings in a 2-0 setback last Sunday. It was a marked improvement from his previous two turns, which resulted in a pair of no-decisions despite getting knocked around for eight runs and 17 hits over 8 1/3 innings. Conley is making his fifth career start overall and second on the road.

Scherzer’s ERA has risen one full run since the beginning of July, a 10-start stretch in which he owns a 2-5 mark and has surrendered 11 home runs. He dropped his second straight outing at Colorado on Aug. 20, yielding three runs over six innings, and was tagged for a six runs in a season-low three innings at San Francisco six days earlier. He beat the Marlins twice this season, including seven scoreless innings on July 30.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper owns an eight-game hitting streak and is batting an NL-best .334 - one point ahead of Miami 2B Dee Gordon.

2. Marlins 3B Martin Prado has hit safely in six straight games.

3. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman had two homers and eighth RBIs in the three-game set versus San Diego.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Marlins 2