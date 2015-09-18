Preview: Marlins at Nationals

The Washington Nationals missed a golden opportunity to cut into their sizable deficit in the National League East by dropping the opener of a four-game series with the visiting Miami Marlins. With the clock ticking on the season, the Nationals look to get back on track and improve their flickering playoff hopes when they continue the home set against the Marlins on Friday.

Washington had won four in a row before suffering a 6-4 setback on Thursday, falling eight games behind the first-place New York Mets with 16 contests remaining on its schedule. Bryce Harper is 9-for-17 with four homers and seven RBIs in his last four games, but is just 2-for-8 with four strikeouts in his career versus Friday starter Jose Fernandez. Dee Gordon is 10-for-18 with five runs scored in his last four contests and 23-for-62 this month for the Marlins, who have won 12 of their last 16 overall and nine of 16 versus the Nationals this season. The speedy Gordon has also fared well versus Friday starter Max Scherzer, going 7-for-22 in his career.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (5-0, 2.06 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (12-11, 2.91)

Fernandez had no qualms with his performance on Saturday after he picked up the win by scattering two hits in five scoreless innings against Washington. The 23-year-old Cuban, who was making his first start since missing a month due to a strained bicep, owns a 3-0 career mark versus the Nationals with a rail-thin 0.58 ERA and 0.81 WHIP. Ian Desmond drove in all four runs for Washington on Thursday, but is 0-for-14 with 10 strikeouts against Fernandez.

Scherzer posted his first win since July 30 last time out after permitting just five hits in eight innings of a 5-0 triumph over Miami. The 31-year-old had struggled to an 0-3 mark in his previous seven starts, surrendering 11 homers in the process. Scherzer owns a 3-1 career mark versus the Marlins, with all decisions being rendered this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington OF Jayson Werth is 6-for-16 with four homers and seven RBIs in his last four games.

2. Miami rookie Justin Bour belted a three-run homer on Thursday and is 5-for-12 with two blasts and seven RBIs in his last three contests.

3. The Nationals have launched 11 homers in their last five games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Nationals 2