Preview: Marlins at Nationals

Bryce Harper is sure to pass plenty of milestones in his career, and the reigning National League Most Valuable Player has a good shot at hitting one Sunday. After Saturday’s game was postponed due to unseasonably cold weather, Harper takes aim at his 100th career home run when the Washington Nationals continue their three-game series with the visiting Miami Marlins.

The Marlins claimed the series opener 6-4 on Thursday despite Harper’s 99th career blast. After a scheduled off day Friday, the NL East rivals are back at it Sunday with Miami right-hander Tom Koehler taking the mound against Washington right-hander Joe Ross. Harper is 7-for-24 with five homers against Koehler. Both teams needed Friday’s off day to reset their bullpens after a rain delay contributed to ending both starters’ nights early Thursday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (2015: 11-14, 4.08 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (2015: 5-5, 3.64)

Koehler has recorded double-digit wins each of the past two seasons and emerged as a solid big-league starter. The 29-year-old is 3-6 with a 4.64 ERA in nine starts against Washington. He has been hit hard in five outings at Nationals Park, going 1-4 with a 6.21 ERA.

Ross was called up to make a couple of spot starts last season and worked his way into the rotation with his impressive performance. The 22-year-old eventually hit the wall and wound up in the bullpen but earned a starting role this spring heading into his first full major-league season. Ross was excellent at home last year, going 4-2 with a 2.44 ERA in nine games (seven starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper could become the eighth-youngest player to hit 100 homers and the third Nationals player to do so.

2. Miami OF Christian Yelich has hit safely in six straight road games against Washington.

3. Saturday’s postponed game has been rescheduled for May 14 as part of a split doubleheader.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Nationals 4