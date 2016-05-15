Preview: Marlins at Nationals

Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez has been nearly unbeatable in his career at home and no team is more aware of that fact than the Washington Nationals. The road has been a different story for Fernandez, who looks to remain perfect in his career against the host Nationals on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series.

Fernandez improved to 4-0 lifetime against Washington last month, but all four victories have come at Marlins Park -- where he owns a 20-1 lifetime mark. Marcell Ozuna is 6-for-12 in the series and delivered a two-run single in Saturday night’s 7-1 victory to snap the Nationals’ three-game winning streak and give Miami a split of the doubleheader. Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper will be back in Washington’s lineup Sunday after dropping his appeal of a one-game suspension and sitting out Saturday night’s contest. Nationals right-hander Joe Ross, who has four quality starts in six outings, will oppose Hernandez.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (4-2, 3.54 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (3-2, 2.29)

Hernandez won his third consecutive start with an overpowering effort last time out, striking out 11 and holding Milwaukee to four hits over seven scoreless innings. It was the longest outing of the season for the 23-year-old Cuban, who limited the Nationals to one run on three hits while striking out nine over six innings on April 18. Harper is 3-for-11 lifetime against Fernandez, who has held outfielder Jayson Werth to one hit in 16 at-bats.

Ross is coming off his first clunker of the season, giving up five runs over six innings against Detroit to suffer his second straight defeat. The 23-year-old Californian was a hard-luck loser in his previous turn against the Chicago Cubs, striking out a season-high nine batters while permitting two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Ross is 1-0 with an 0.84 ERA versus the Marlins, but a blister limited him to two innings at Miami last month.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ozuna will carry a 14-game hitting streak into Sunday’s series finale.

2. Harper drew a pair of walks in Game 1 on Saturday to give him 23 over his last nine games.

3. Marlins 3B Martin Prado has at least three hits in six of his last 17 games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Marlins 3