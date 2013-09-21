(Updated: UPDATES Nationals games behind in NL wild card in Para 2)

Nationals 8, Marlins 0: Jordan Zimmermann scattered two hits to secure both his fifth career complete game and National League-best 19th win while Denard Span drove in two during a seven-run sixth as host Washington posted its 12th victory in 14 outings.

Jayson Werth ripped a two-run double before coming around to score on Bryce Harper’s two-bagger in the lopsided inning. The Nationals are five games behind Cincinnati and Pittsburgh in the battle for the two National League wild-card spots with eight remaining on their schedule - and temporarily prevented Atlanta from clinching the NL East title.

Zimmermann (19-8) struck out nine and yielded just Donovan Solano’s two-out single in the sixth and Chris Coghlan’s two-out single in the ninth to win his fourth consecutive start.

After seeing his career-best 29-game hitting streak come to an end in the series opener, Span singled to lead off the sixth inning. He advanced to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s single before Werth opened the scoring by belting a first-pitch fastball from Jacob Turner (3-8) into the gap in left-center field to plate both runners.

Harper’s RBI double gave Washington a 3-0 advantage before Wilson Ramos and Anthony Rendon added back-to-back RBI singles. Span capped the uprising with his 10th triple, tying him for the major-league lead with Milwaukee’s Jean Segura, Pittsburgh’s Starling Marte and Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington SS Ian Desmond celebrated his 28th birthday with an RBI double in the seventh inning. ... The reeling Marlins have dropped 12 of their last 15 contests. ... Turner fell to 0-7 in his last 12 outings after permitting five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.