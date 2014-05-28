FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

Marlins at Nationals, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marlins at Nationals, ppd.: The second game of Miami’s series at Washington was wiped out by rain, and the forecast doesn’t look good for the series finale.

Heavy rain moved into the area ahead of the scheduled start, and the forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms to continue throughout Wednesday. Even if the weather clears, the teams will not play a doubleheader Wednesday, instead making up the game when the Marlins return to Washington for the final series of the regular season.

Miami right-hander Henderson Alvarez, who was scheduled to start Tuesday, will take his turn in the rotation Wednesday, bumping the rest of the rotation back a day. The Nationals will start right-hander Jordan Zimmermann on normal rest Wednesday, making Blake Treinen - Tuesday’s scheduled starter - available in the bullpen for the next few days.

