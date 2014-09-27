Marlins 15, Nationals 7 (2nd): Adeiny Hechavarria went 4-for-5 with two RBIs while J.T. Realmuto added three hits and knocked in four runs as visiting Miami pounded Washington to salvage a doubleheader split.

Justin Bour was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and scored four times while Enrique Hernandez hit a grand slam for the Marlins, who racked up a season-high 22 hits after being shut out on three hits in the first game of the doubleheader earlier in the day. Jayson Werth went 3-for-4 with an RBI and was a homer shy of the cycle for the Nationals, who clinched the National League’s top seed with a 4-0 win in the opener.

Neither team’s rookie starter lasted five innings, as Miami’s Andrew Heaney surrendered four runs in four frames and Washington’s Taylor Hill (0-1) was tagged for seven runs in 4 2/3. A.J. Ramos (7-0) was credited with the win, striking out one in a perfect eighth.

The Marlins snapped Washington’s 18-inning scoreless streak with Casey McGehee’s RBI single in the first, but the Nationals answered with three in the bottom of the inning as Kevin Frandsen’s run-scoring single tied it and Werth tripled home a run before scoring on Wilson Ramos’ groundout. Miami put together a five-run rally in the fifth when six straight batters reached with two outs; Reed Johnson set it off with an RBI double, Realmuto cleared the bases with a three-run triple to give the Marlins the lead and Hechavarria tacked on an RBI double to make it 7-4.

The Nationals pulled within a run with single tallies in the fifth and sixth, but Bour delivered a two-run double and scored on reliever Aaron Barrett’s throwing error in the seventh to push the margin to 10-6. Tyler Moore hit a solo blast for Washington in the seventh, but the Nationals put it away with six straight hits against Craig Stammen in the ninth, including Realmuto’s RBI single and Hernandez’s grand slam.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Marlins’ 15 runs are their most since scoring 16 versus Washington on Sept. 1, 2010. … Hechavarria is 7-for-12 over his past three games after going 1-for-20 in his previous six. … Heaney notched his first major-league hit off Hill in the second, and Hill returned the favor with his first career hit off Heaney a half-inning later.