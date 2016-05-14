Nationals 6, Marlins 4

WASHINGTON -- Stephen Strasburg remained unbeaten and Michael A. Taylor had two hits, two walks and scored twice as the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Strasburg (6-0), who agreed to a seven-year contract extension on Tuesday, allowed five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in six innings though his ERA rose to 2.95. Washington relievers Felipe Rivero, Shawn Kelley and Jonathan Papelbon, who got his 11th save, combined to get the last nine outs.

The Nationals added an insurance run in the eighth to make it 6-4 as Matt den Dekker reached on an error, went to third on a double by Taylor and scored on error by center fielder Marcell Ozuna.

Wilson Ramos had hit a solo homer to lead off the sixth to give Washington a 5-3 lead. The homer stood after an umpire crew chief review of the call, as a fan caught the ball just over the wall in left-center.

The Marlins had pulled to within 5-4 in the seventh on an RBI single by Martin Prado.

The Nationals assumed a 4-2 lead in the fifth on RBI single by Anthony Rendon (two hits) before an RBI single by Miami’s Jeff Mathis made it 4-3 in the top of the sixth.

Christian Yelich (two hits) of the Marlins trimmed the lead to 3-2 with an RBI double off the wall in left in the fifth. Yelich had homered in the first to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

Marlins starter Justin Nicolino (2-1) walked the first three batters in the first and all three scored. Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman had sacrifice flies and Jayson Werth had an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Nicolino, in his fourth start of the year, allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings before Bryan Morris came on in the fifth and retired Werth on a grounder with the bases loaded.

Washington (23-13) is 13-7 against the National League East this year while the Marlins (18-17) are 6-11. The Nationals have scored 44 runs in the first inning, according to STATS, Inc., and they led the majors through Friday.

Mathis and Marcell Ozuna each had two hits for the Marlins, and Werth also had two. Taylor, the leadoff hitter, entered the game hitting .198 with just five walks in 108 at-bats. Bryce Harper walked three times, once intentionally in the eighth. He has walked 40 times in 36 games.

NOTES: Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez (4-2, 3.54 ERA) is slated to face Washington RHP Joe Ross (3-2, 2.29) in the series finale Sunday. ... Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman entered Saturday with 26 career homers against the Marlins, tied for third among active players against the Marlins and the most he has hit against any team. ... Washington OF Bryce Harper began play with 20 career homers against the Marlins, the most he has hit against any team. ... CF Marcell Ozuna of the Marlins entered Saturday with a hitting streak of 12 games, with an average of .426 (20-for-47) during that time. ... Nationals RHP Koda Glover, a minor league prospect, drew raves as he did not allow a run in seven bullpen outings with Single-A Potomac to start the year. But in his first five outings with Double-A Harrisburg, the Oklahoma State product had an ERA of 7.50.