Nationals, Strasburg overpower Marlins

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals were smashing baseballs out of Nationals Park again on Thursday afternoon.

But shortstop Ian Desmond, who hit one of the long balls in the 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins, was more than happy to talk about winning pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

Strasburg struck out 12 batters, right fielder Jayson Werth hit a two-run homer and Desmond smashed a grand slam as the Nationals swept the three-game series.

“Today was a huge step in the right direction for him as a pitcher,” Desmond said of Strasburg, who made his 78th career start. “When he commands his fastball, it makes every other pitch that much better.”

Strasburg, as always, wanted to pitch longer than he did.

“I felt like I was cruising. I felt strong. I could see the finish line,” he said.

But he also realizes he is improving as a pitcher and does not have to make a perfect pitch on each delivery.

“I don’t need to trick guys now,” said Strasburg, who worked in spring training to add a slider to his arsenal.

Werth jumped on a 3-0 pitch from Marlins starter and loser Tom Koehler (1-1) for a two-run homer to left-center field to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead in the third.

“You know he’s aggressive. You know there’s a good chance he might be swinging there especially when he’s feeling pretty good. So you’ve got to do a better job of not taking off and executing a quality 3-0 pitch,” Koehler said of Werth.

The Nationals added five runs in the eighth as left fielder Bryce Harper walked with the bases loaded to make it 3-1 and Desmond followed with a grand slam to left for a 7-1 lead against reliever Arquimedes Caminero.

It was the second grand slam in as many days for the first-place Nationals (7-2). Werth hit a grand slam on Wednesday in the Nationals’ 10-7 victory.

“He picked up right where he left off (last year) in the No. 3 hole,” Desmond said of Werth.

The first-place Nationals have won four in a row going into a series on Friday in Atlanta, the defending division champs.

“It was a confidence builder,” Desmond said of the sweep of the Marlins, who lost 100 games last season. “This is what we have been looking for.”

Strasburg said, “We just have to keep it rolling.”

Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna broke up the shutout bid when he crushed a homer to left off Strasburg in the seventh to make it 2-1. Strasburg (1-1) went 6 2/3 innings and gave up the one run and three hits.

It was the 13th time in Strasburg’s career than he fanned at least 10 batters in a game. Koehler gave up five hits and two earned runs in six innings before reliever Mike Dunn took over in the seventh.

“It was kind of tough to see out there with the shadows. It’s something we weren’t used to. Judging by (the Nationals) their swings early on, it was tough to see for everybody. He had some good stuff today, his changeup especially to lefties and righties,” Marlins second baseman Derek Dietrich said of Strasburg.

Washington pitchers struck out 17 batters. Reliever Jerry Blevins fanned two in the eighth, rookie Aaron Barrett struck out the only batter he faced in the eighth and closer Rafael Soriano, who pitched the ninth, struck out two.

The Nationals bullpen was used a lot as well in a 10-7 comeback win on Wednesday against the Marlins. But Strasburg said that did not concern him too much when he took the mound Thursday.

NOTES: Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton has RBIs in eight of the first 10 games. He has 13 homers and 25 RBIs in his career at Nationals Park. ... Marlins RHP Jose Hernandez (2-0, 0.71 ERA) is slated to face Philadelphia Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett (0-1, 3.86) on Friday in Philadelphia. ... The Nationals begin a series on Friday at Atlanta. The scheduled starters are Washington RHP Tanner Roark (1-0, 3.00 ERA) against Braves RHP Julio Teheran (1-1, 2.77). ... Marlins OF Christian Yelich has been successful on the first 13 steal attempts of his big league career. ... Nationals 3B Ryan Zimmerman was in the starting lineup for the second game in a row. He was not in the field for two games before that because of right shoulder soreness.