McGehee, Stanton pace Marlins past Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Third baseman Casey McGehee keeps getting hits with two outs. And right fielder Giancarlo Stanton keeps hitting home runs at Nationals Park.

That combination paid dividends on Monday as hard-throwing Nathan Eovaldi picked up his first road win of the year as the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 3-2 to begin a three-game series.

McGehee had a two-out RBI single in the first inning to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead. It was his 12th hit with two outs and runner in scoring position this season and that leads the majors.

“This is more of a testament to the guys hitting in front of me,” McGehee said.

It was just the second win in the last 14 games for the second-place Marlins (27-25) at Nationals Park. Miami improved to 7-17 on the road this season.

“I think we are more relaxed now,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “We have played better baseball in the last few weeks. Every win we get on the road is huge.”

Washington lost for the sixth time in its last eight outings and fell below .500 for the second time this season at 25-26.

“It will turn around. We have to keep plugging away,” said Washington starter and loser Tanner Roark (3-3).

Eovaldi (4-2) entered the game 0-1 with an ERA of 4.98 on the road this season and had lost his last two outings against the Nationals. But he went 6 1/3 innings and allowed just three hits and two earned runs and was still hitting 96 miles-per-hour on the stadium radar gun in the sixth inning.

Stanton (three hits) continued to torment the Nationals as he crushed a two-run homer to straightaway center with two outs in the third to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead. It was the 14th career homer at Nationals Park for Stanton.

“He can do some damage quickly,” Redmond said of Stanton. “We need to come out with some momentum. We were able to come out and do that today. We kept the momentum on our side. That is a testament to our pitching.”

Said Washington manager Matt Williams on Stanton: “We don’t want to give up too much information on our scouting report, but, I’ll tell you this. If it’s a hanging breaking ball, he can hit it over the fence, and that’s what it was. Tanner certainly didn’t want to throw it there, and that’s what happens sometimes with him. If you hang that breaking ball over the plate, sometimes it gets whacked. And the guy whacked it today.”

Washington first baseman Adam LaRoche, who came off the disabled list Sunday, also whacked a two-run homer to right in the sixth to pull the Nationals to within 3-2 against Eovaldi.

“He has been one our best hitters. It is good to have him back,” Roark said of LaRoche.

Said LaRoche: “I had to sit down and watch for two weeks. Great to come back. Frustrating game today. I feel we just, we didn’t give ourselves a ton of opportunities. Not sloppy, we didn’t beat ourselves in any way, just weren’t on base enough.”

The Marlins assumed a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single to left by McGehee (two hits) against Roark. His hit scored Stanton, who had doubled to right, also with two outs. Washington has now been outscored 44-24 in the first inning in its first 51 games.

“I try to go up there the same way” each time, McGehee said. “I try to hit the ball hard.”

The only hit Eovaldi, who fanned five and threw 106 pitches, allowed in the first five innings was a double in the second to Washington catcher Wilson Ramos. Mike Dunn came on the seventh and retired two batters with a runner on base. Closer Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances for the Marlins.

“He gave us exactly what we needed,” Redmond said of Eovaldi. “He did a great job. He gave us a chance to win that ballgame.”

Roark allowed three runs and five hits, including for three extra bases, in seven innings.

NOTES: The Nationals began play Monday with a bullpen ERA of 2.12, the best in the majors. ... Washington also paces MLB with a plus-36 run differential after the sixth inning, in games through Sunday. ... Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton now has 27 RBIs in his career at Washington and 21 overall homers against the Nationals. ... RHP Henderson Alvarez (2-3, 3.21) will start for the Marlins on Tuesday against Washington RHP Blake Treinen (0-2, 1.56). ... Larry Baker, the father of Marlins INF Jeff Baker, attended West Point and spent several years in the U.S. military. The younger Baker played at Gar-Field High in Woodbridge, Va., about 30 miles from the nation’s capital. Baker did not start on Memorial Day in Washington.