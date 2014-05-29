Alert play helps Marlins top Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Miami Marlins manager Mike Redmond said it was a play that perhaps the media would overlook.

But on a night of twists and turns, as the Marlins lost their starting pitcher and nearly blew a 4-0 lead, a heads-up play by second baseman Derek Dietrich in the eighth inning helped Miami beat the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Wednesday.

Washington center fielder Denard Span beat out a bunt single to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth with the score 4-4. When reliever Mike Dunn tried to throw out Span at first base, his throw was wild, but Dietrich backed up the play and no runners were able to advance.

Redmond said if the ball had gone down the right field line, it would have been “game over” for the Marlins. Dunn retired the next three batters to get out of the jam.

“That turned out to be enormous,” said Miami third baseman Casey McGehee, whose fourth hit of the game, a run-scoring single in the top of the 10th inning, broke a 4-4 tie. “We had some guys step up on the mound and make some huge pitches when they had to.”

After the one-out single by McGehee off reliever Aaron Barrett made it 5-4, left fielder Reed Johnson hit a two-run double to right. Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano followed with an RBI single to build the lead to 8-4.

The Marlins, who swept the two-game series, won for just the third time in their past 15 games at Nationals Park. Washington lost for the seventh time in its last nine outings as the Nats left 15 runners on base and were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

“It’s a long season,” said Barrett, whose ERA went from O.47 to 0.92. “We have had some tough breaks lately. The hits will start falling, no doubt about that. Eventually, we will get out of it.”

Miami right-hander Kevin Slowey (1-0) got the win after allowing three hits in a scoreless ninth, though catcher Wilson Ramos was retired trying to turn a single into a double to lead off the inning.

Washington left-hander Jerry Blevins (2-2), who was relieved by Barrett in the 10th, was saddled with the loss. Miami closer Steve Cishek pitched the last of the 10th in a non-save situation and gave up an RBI on a sacrifice fly to first baseman Adam LaRoche.

Ramos, who came off the disabled list on May 7, had hit his first homer of the year, a solo shot that tied the score 4-4 in the seventh against reliever A.J. Ramos.

The Nationals scored three runs in the sixth, thanks in part to a two-run double by Nate McLouth. The Washington left fielder, who tied a career high with four hits, entered the game hitting .143.

The Nationals then made it 4-3 when Span, batting with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, hit a grounder to first base. Garrett Jones made a throwing error to pitcher Dan Jennings covering first, and Span was safe.

Marlins starter Henderson Alvarez pitched five scoreless innings but came out for precautionary reasons with right elbow stiffness.

“He said he had a little tightness in his elbow,” Redmond said. “We took him out for precautionary reasons. I think he is fine. He said he could pitch. I think it just tightened up on him. As of right now, I think he is fine.”

“My last start I felt fine,” Alvarez said through interpreter Jeff Urgelles, one of the Marlins’ coaches. “My start in San Diego (May 11) I did feel tightness. We won two games here in Washington. It is big for us.”

Miami scored four runs in the fourth on RBI singles by Jones, center fielder Marcell Ozuna and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. The last run, scored by Ozuna on an error by right fielder Jayson Werth after Hechavarria’s hit, gave Miami a 4-0 lead.

NOTES: Washington 3B Ryan Zimmerman (right thumb fracture) took batting practice on the field for the first time since he went on the disabled list April 13. He also took ground balls at third, and manager Matt Williams said Zimmerman possibly could play first base or left field when he returns, a date for which has not been determined. ... Washington LHP Gio Gonzalez, on the disabled list since May 18 due to left shoulder inflammation, threw Wednesday, and he could throw a bullpen Thursday, an off day, if he feels well, Williams said. ... Marlins manager Mike Redmond is encouraged by the reports on LHP Andrew Heaney, 22, who threw six scoreless innings Tuesday in his second start for Triple-A New Orleans. In two starts, Heaney has 14 strikeouts and no walks in 11 innings. “He is able to stay ahead of hitters,” Redmond said.